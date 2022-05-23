Plantwise™ Raises Wellness Industry Standards with Innovative, Targeted Formulas Supporting Happy Human Health

Plantwise™ introduces new product line backed by science and with purposeful ingredients to deliver effective results, giving the body what it needs, when it needs it

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantwise™ is on a mission to create the best plant-based products that enhance the well-being of people and the planet. The wellness brand, launching this month, crafts innovative and targeted formulas backed by science from some of the finest, botanical nutrients chosen for their quality and efficacy. All Plantwise™ products include a spectrum of high-quality ingredients that actually work, each playing their role to keep the body in tune and feeling great, with benefits like restful sleep, pain relief support, increased focus, and much more for happy human health.

"At Plantwise, we believe plants hold the key to helping the planet and our bodies function well and maintain balance," said Trent Overholt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plantwise™. "Our goal is simple: create products that are good for us, good for the planet and move us closer to our vision for happy human health."

Plantwise™ products deliver fuel to the body's master controller of health and wellness, the endocannabinoid system. This highly important regulatory system is nourished with the help of phytocannabinoids from plants. Plantwise™ formulas deliver phytocannabinoids, along with other botanical nutrients, to provide support and balance in the body, where and when it's needed.

"In our daily lives, our bodies are bombarded with stress from all sides," said Jimmy Brophy, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Plantwise™. "We were driven to create products that help balance out the temporary stresses people feel in their bodies. By focusing Plantwise™ plant-based formulas around the endocannabinoid system, we can proactively and effectively feed the body really good nutrients to support people's health."

In order to deliver targeted, effective results, Plantwise™ has taken particular care in the choice and amount of each ingredient in its formulas. Plantwise™ formulas clearly label each standardized ingredient, showing what it's providing inside each serving.

"With Plantwise, what you see is what you get," said Brophy. "We don't hide our ingredients in blends—we believe in full transparency so you can make the best choice for your personal health and well-being."

This spring and summer, Plantwise™ will introduce five initial products designed to promote exceptional performance, keep consumers feeling great, and thoughtfully support different areas of happy human health.

Plantwise™ Probiotics and Postbiotics: A dose of inner bliss for gut, brain and immune system support. The Plantwise™ Probiotics and Postbiotics acid-resistant capsule protects the colony of good bacteria, including 12 DNA-verified probiotic strains that supply good bacteria to support gut, brain and immune system function (and just keep the entire body happy and healthy). It also includes 2 tyndallized (heat-treated) postbiotic strains with components for gut and immune health activity. And lastly, prebiotic acacia fiber helps support and feed the probiotic bacteria, helping them do their job.*





Plantwise™ Mind Spark: When it's go-time…enhance energy and improve focus and reaction time to seize the day (or night) for happy human health. The Plantwise™ Mind Spark supplement helps jump-start energy, increase focus and enhance performance to support the mind when it needs to be at its sharpest.*





Plantwise™ Relax and Rest: Sometimes the body needs to sink into a restful slumber. Relax, calm the mind, and sleep–it's essential for happy human health. The Plantwise™ Relax and Rest supplement provides support for those who experience occasional sleeplessness. It helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and enable consumers to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer for a restorative night's rest.*





Plantwise™ Immune Prime: For the enjoyment of wherever life leads—take charge and keep the immune system primed and ready for happy human health. The Plantwise™ Immune Prime supplement helps modulate (not stimulate) the immune system, supporting balance and readiness for when the immune system is needed, both immediately and over the long-term.*





Plantwise™ Pain Support: Sometimes the body is overused—pain happens. Relieve soreness from those times the body is pushed a little too hard and get back to enjoying happy human health. The Plantwise™ Pain Support cream supports pain relief associated with overexertion and exercise by helping to reduce inflammation and provide soothing pain relief.*

Plantwise™ currently incorporates organic, regeneratively farmed hemp into its dual-capsule formulas. The wellness company remains committed to driving demand and awareness for regenerative agriculture. These planet-saving farming practices support climate change reversal by rebuilding and restoring soil health and biodiversity, improving carbon drawdown, and boosting water efficiency, resulting in more nutrient-dense crops.

"As we grow and evolve, we'll remain focused on incorporating more regeneratively-grown ingredients into our formulas as well as bringing education and advocacy to regenerative agriculture practices, helping to heal and support our planet for the next generation," said Overholt.

Plantwise™ products are available for purchase through the company's website https://www.getplantwise.com/ and at specialty pharmacies and natural product retailers across the country. The brand is committed to accessibility and all supplements retail for between $36.00 and $44.00.

More information on Plantwise™ can be found at https://www.getplantwise.com/ or by following Plantwise™ on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Plantwise™:

At Plantwise™, we make good stuff from plants for happy human health, delivering scientifically-designed products with a spectrum of high-quality ingredients that actually work. Plantwise™ formulas are designed to keep consumers feeling great with benefits like restful sleep, pain relief support, increased focus and much more. We're committed to driving demand and awareness for regenerative agricultural practices, and currently incorporate organic, regeneratively farmed hemp into our dual-capsule formulas. This all helps to heal the land for this generation and the next, and that's good for everyone. To learn more about Plantwise™, visit https://www.getplantwise.com or follow Plantwise™ on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

