5WPR Continues Expansion of Parent, Child, & Baby Practice Area

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the continued expansion of their Parent, Child, & Baby PR practice area due to increased interest in the services offered to clients as current events continue to affect families globally.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

The specialty practice, led by a team of seasoned professionals and boasting multiple moms on the team, combines the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's wellness practice with its long history of expertise within the consumer and parenting brand space.

"Over the past two years, the parenting space has been upended with extraordinary challenges that parents and caregivers have had to adapt to, including recent ongoing shortages that have left parents struggling to fill baby bottles," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch . "Our specialty parenting practice possesses a unique passion for the clients we represent, tapping into their personal parenting experiences to execute authentic work that will make a difference to support the challenges of today's parents. It is clear how deeply the team cares for the clients they work with, and our client partners appreciate being able to use them as a resource."

5W Public Relations helps brands in this space link to culturally relevant trends and present them in ways that resonate with consumers and the media alike. Services offered to Parent, Child, & Baby clients include media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, events, and influencer and celebrity partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media, the team executes full-service campaigns and ensure maximum coverage for their clients.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands , Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Dara A. Busch

dbusch@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations