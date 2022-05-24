AMAZFIT SIGNED THE OFFICIAL OUTDOOR SMARTWATCH OF THE 2022 ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ TRIATHLON

Super-tough and Rugged Outdoor GPS Smartwatch Ready to Challenge the Impossible with Triathlon Enthusiasts

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), is proud to be named the official outdoor smartwatch sponsor of the 2022 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon (EFAT). Inspired by the brand essence of "Up Your Game", Amazfit's super-tough and rugged outdoor T-Rex smartwatch series is ready to provide triathletes with the comprehensive features they need to take on the thrilling challenge.

As a brand focused on health and fitness, Amazfit is dedicated to providing advanced wearable devices that inspire a healthy and active lifestyle, such as the high-performance, functional and durable Amazfit T-Rex Series, which contributes to the brand's comprehensive outdoor portfolio. Representing an evolution of this rugged outdoor collection, the new Amazfit T-Rex 2 has been launched, with even more exciting upgrades, including:

A rugged and bold, trend-setting style

High-precision dual-band & five satellite positioning, and 24-day battery life powerful enough to endure any adventure

Military-grade toughness complemented by ultra-low temperature operation in environments as cold as -30℃

10 ATM water-resistance, 150+ sports modes (including Triathlon) & all-round health tracking to keep triathletes covered through their swims, cycles and runs

Brand-new Route-import and Real-time Navigation[1] that allows triathletes of all levels to track their movements directly on the watch

Speaking about this new partnership, Jennifer Lau, Vice President of IMG's Action Sports Events, said, "We are thrilled to bring Amazfit, a leader in sports wearables design and performance, on board as our Official Outdoor Smartwatch Sponsor. Amazfit's dedication to providing athletes with the technology to achieve their best performance aligns with the lifestyles of the Escape From Alcatraz participants."

Amazfit, in collaboration with the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, will provide selected EFAT triathletes with brand-new Amazfit T-Rex 2 outdoor smartwatches to track their individual training performance and personal health metrics, through the race and beyond. An official Amazfit booth will be on site on June 4th and 5th to cheer on the participants while educating the Escape community on products that connect health with technology.

Amazfit's Vice President, Bin Fan, commented, "We are proud to sponsor one of the most anticipated competitions in America. Amazfit is dedicated to developing reliable and multi-functional outdoor smartwatches that enhance quality of life. We are deeply rooted in our brand essence of 'Up Your Game', and we encourage our users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. By partnering up with EFAT, we hope to deliver a better user-experience to a wider range of audiences, and support not only amateur sports enthusiasts but also professional athletes with the brand's most advanced products."

For more information, visit the official websites of Amazfit and EFAT.

[1] These features will be added via OTA update

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepphealth.com.

Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon

From Olympians and world champions to enthusiastic age groupers and challenged athletes, triathletes from all over the world will take over the streets and waters of San Francisco for the 41st annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The infamous history of the island as an inescapable federal prison illuminates a mysterious challenge to athletes worldwide, the chance to "escape from Alcatraz." For additional information visit www.EscapeAlcatrazTri.com.

