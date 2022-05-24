Cognni recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Compliance & Privacy Trailblazer

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognni today announced it is a Compliance & Privacy Trailblazer award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

"Cognni's nomination for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards is an exceptional honor. This second-time nomination by MISA further positions Cognni as a global leader in Information Intelligence. We look forward to continued integrations with Microsoft as we pursue the shared goal of improving customer security with valuable and effective solutions" said Guy Eisdorfer, Cognni's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on June 5, 2022, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 10 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, this is the third year we are recognizing Microsoft partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to honor our incredible finalists in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards and recognize their achievements during the past year."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Managed Security Services providers (MSSPs) to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

About Cognni:

The future of classification is here, with Cognni's autonomous content recognition and seamless integration with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) built to optimize Microsoft Security offerings. Established in 2019, Cognni offers unique AI-driven cloud security solutions that support both cybersecurity and information security processes in protecting companies and their most critical information assets from developing threats in the digital arena.

The Tel-Aviv based company has been a member of the prestigious Microsoft Intelligent Security Association since 2020 and is focused on providing unparalleled transparency in its quest to redefine compliance and data privacy with an AI edge. Cognni is committed to providing the right intelligence and insights, saving companies 100s of hours of work and ensuring that they always have the upper hand when it comes to minimizing insider threats, configuring InfoSec policies, and mitigating data breach attempts.

