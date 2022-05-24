Corey Stein Joins Hightouch as VP of Engineering

Stein, formerly of Opendoor, will triple size of Hightouch engineering team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leader in Data Activation and Reverse ETL, today announced former Opendoor engineering leader Corey Stein as its VP of Engineering.

Stein joins Hightouch from Opendoor, where he served as Head of Pricing Engineering and Infrastructure Engineering during a period of rapid growth – as the company grew revenue to north of $8 billion and went public through a 2020 SPAC merger.

At Hightouch, Stein will oversee the engineering team, which is expected to grow to 50 by the end of 2022.

"Even before I was aware of Hightouch, I had noticed a shift in how companies think about their data systems. The rapid adoption of cloud data warehouses like Snowflake and BigQuery was noteworthy, but the trend that's even more interesting is how they're being used. Syncing data out of the warehouse became an increasingly popular pattern – that's when I realized that warehouses are now playing a role much bigger than analytics," said Stein. "The Hightouch mission of taking action on warehouse data resonated with me immediately. And the passion and vision from Tejas, Kashish, and Josh convinced me that joining Hightouch was a special opportunity."

Hightouch CTO and Co-Founder Josh Curl says that Stein aligns exceptionally well with Hightouch's vision: that engineering is not a function for executing on purely technical problems, but rather, is the heart of where innovation occurs. "Hightouch is known for product innovation, and when asked what our secret is, people are surprised to hear that we attribute it to engineering culture. We've built a highly strategic engineering function, where engineers wear multiple hats, deeply understand our customers, and actively contribute towards product and design," said Curl.

Hightouch concluded a record Q1 and is on track to exceed 300% growth in new sales this year, as it evangelizes the idea of taking action on data locked away in warehouses like Snowflake.

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, syncing data from warehouses directly into SaaS tools. In November, Hightouch announced $40M in Series B financing at a $450 million valuation led by ICONIQ Growth, early investors in Snowflake. Hightouch's hundreds of customers range from fast-growing startups like Plaid, Betterment, Ramp, and Lucidchart to large enterprises like AXS, Nando's, and AutoTrader. For more information, visit www.hightouch.io .

