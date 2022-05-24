From Fast Start to Super Scale, CockroachDB 22.1 Eases the Creation and Operation of Data-Intensive Applications

CockroachDB 22.1 further strengthens Cockroach Labs' position as a leading distributed SQL database on the market

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, a distributed SQL database designed for speed, scale, and survival, today announced CockroachDB 22.1 which delivers updates across the entire application lifecycle that empower developers and architects to accomplish more, with less effort. Engineering teams can do it all with a single platform, from start to scale. Without bottlenecks. Without the need for migration or rebuilding applications as they grow. Without complicated operations or distracting manual efforts.

The rapid growth of both the database market and CockroachDB reflects a foundational shift, as organizations across industries transition to a cloud-first IT philosophy and increasingly turn to cloud databases for both new initiatives and to modernize existing systems. However, managing and scaling transactional data has remained a largely manual task and brings with it significant operational headaches. Cockroach Labs built CockroachDB to provide organizations with a high-performance transactional database that simplifies scale and operations. Today, CockroachDB 22.1 delivers updates across the entire development lifecycle that empower organizations to build scalable, data-intensive applications with less effort.

CockroachDB 22.1 enables engineering teams to:

Prototype faster. Developers can stand up CockroachDB and integrate it with their stack quicker than ever with:

Optimize more efficiently & avoid toil. CockroachDB already eliminates common database pains like downtime for maintenance, frequent patches, or black boxes around performance. With CockroachDB 22.1, users can now:

Scale better to meet peak demand, everywhere. CockroachDB already automates and simplifies scale. This release adds updates including:

"As a fast-growing blockchain gaming organization in a competitive market, it's important for us to stay ahead of our competition and that starts with choosing the right tech stack. CockroachDB 22.1 enables us to do just that," said Chris Downs, VP of Infrastructure Operations and Co-founder at Mythical Games. "We are most excited about the new API/CLI functionality in the update. Testing, monitoring, and optimizing applications involve repetitive and time-consuming work, especially in gaming where the workloads are unpredictable. The new cloud API will let us programmatically control the provisioning, scaling, and monitoring of our clusters using tools like Terraform and Crossplane. In addition, the new cloud CLI will allow our developers to rapidly create, configure, and scale clusters all without leaving the command line. Overall, CockroachDB 22.1 speeds up the building, operating, and scaling of data-intensive applications."

Coming off the heels of the company's first inclusion in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for cloud database management systems, this product release reflects the momentum of Cockroach Labs as a company, the maturity of CockroachDB as a cloud database management system (DBMS) for transactional workloads, and the increasing interest in distributed transactional databases in the market.

"Our goal with CockroachDB has always been to enable our users to meet and exceed their customers' expectations, with less effort," said Nate Stewart, chief product officer at Cockroach Labs. "Seven years later, our latest release, CockroachDB 22.1 delivers updates across the entire application lifecycle that empower developers and operators to do just that. From prototype to production, from production to massive scale, building with CockroachDB 22.1 means the database you use to get off the ground is the same one you'll use as your application and customer base diversifies and grows."

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

