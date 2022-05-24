Geotab and General Motors to Provide Connected Vehicle Offering for Government Fleets in U.S.

As an approved supplier of fully bundled, best-in-class telematics solutions, Geotab can now offer the Geotab Integrated Solution for GM to government agencies across the country, reducing RFP cycles and providing them an array of benefits

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the top telematics provider for government agencies across North America, Geotab , a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced that the Geotab Integrated Solution for General Motors (GM) is now available for government agencies in the U.S. With the integrated OEM solution, which provides instant connectivity via OnStar-equipped vehicles without the need for additional hardware installation, government fleets will benefit from real-time visibility, quick access to data and the right to use all other technology innovations from Geotab. In addition, as a result of securing approved, cooperative sourcing contracts for a number of government agencies, via Sourcewell and NASPO ValuePoint , GSA Fleet (a division of General Services Administration), the State of California , and other organizations, Geotab has streamlined the purchasing process for government customers, reducing long RFP cycles.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with GM by extending Geotab Integrated Solution for GM to government agencies across the U.S.," said Geotab Vice President Connected Car & Platform Solutions, Sherry Calkins. "Our joint solution will help government clients optimize fleets, track fuel consumption, enhance safety, achieve strong compliance and improve productivity to make quicker, better-informed and environmentally-minded decisions. Additionally, government vehicles connected to the Geotab Integrated Solution for GM will have the added benefit of access to the Geotab Marketplace—an exclusive online portfolio of mobile apps, hardware add-ons and software add-ins enabling Geotab government customers to customize their fleet management solutions."

"We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Geotab by providing government fleets with an integrated, seamless connected vehicle solution," said Ed Peper, Vice President, General Motors Fleet. "At GM, we know our fleet customers want to take care of their drivers and vehicles while gaining valuable insights to help maximize their productivity. Through OnStar Business Solutions' offering of connectivity services, driver management tools and connected vehicle data insights, government fleet managers can better protect their assets and more efficiently manage their operations."

Geotab's Integrated Solution for GM also provides government fleets with complete visibility within one platform to help meet all fleet connectivity needs. Fleet managers will likewise have access to their compatible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicle data within the MyGeotab platform via a factory-fit, GM-engineered embedded OnStar module. This one dedicated portal of powerful tools will enable managers to oversee their entire fleet, simplifying the task of mixed-fleet management.

"Through the acquisition of various contracts, our Geotab Integrated Solution for GM is now accessible to government clients," said Neil Garrett, Associate Vice President of Business Development, Government at Geotab. "These new cooperative sourcing contracts mitigate the burden of long RFP cycles and provide our government customers with the ability to easily purchase Geotab solutions by using our extensive Authorized Reseller Network. This landmark further consolidates our position as the foremost telematics provider for government agencies across the U.S."

"Our collaborative solution with Geotab is an important step in further providing government agencies with the tools they need to successfully and efficiently run their fleet operations," said Michelle Calloway, Director, OnStar Business Solutions. "Because Geotab Integrated Solution for GM leverages our OnStar embedded module without the need for additional hardware, governments now have a turn-key connected-vehicle solution, saving them both time and money. Moreover, this solution enables government fleet managers to have increased visibility into vehicle productivity plus on-demand data access, significantly boosting overall effectiveness and productivity."

*These connected-vehicle services are available through OnStar Business Solutions with most Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models 2015 or newer, equipped with the compatible OnStar module.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

