Now Open in Jarrell, TX: Century Communities Announces New Models & New Phase at Sonterra Development

New homes now selling and new models open for tour at Eastwood at Sonterra

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to debut a new phase of homes for sale at Eastwood at Sonterra, the company's third community in Jarrell's popular 1,400-acre Sonterra West development. As part of the new release, Century invites homebuyers to tour two new model homes: the single-story Hamilton plan and the two-story Santiago plan.

Santiago model home in Jarrell, TX | Eastwood at Sonterra by Century Communities (PRNewswire)

In addition to a versatile lineup of single-family homes, Eastwood at Sonterra boasts abundant community amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse and trails, along with future planned amenities. An attractive location with small-town charm offers additional appeal, along with easy access to shopping, dining and more in nearby Georgetown.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Eastwood.

"We're thrilled to invite homebuyers out to tour our newest model homes at this exceptional planned community," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "We're also excited to offer additional homes for purchase at Eastwood at Sonterra, providing homebuyers with a greater range of opportunities in a fast-moving market."

ADDITIONAL COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

220 new homes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, up to 2,399 square feet

2-bay garages

42" kitchen cabinets, the Century Home Connect® smart home package, appliances, and more included

Quick access to I-35 and Highway 130

Community address: 483 Josey Wales Drive, Jarrell, TX 76537

For more information, call 512.884.5788.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater Austin area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Hamilton model home in Jarrell, TX | Eastwood at Sonterra by Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

