Ping Identity Recognized as Top Workplace by Denver Post

Local identity company praised for flexible and innovative culture for the eighth year

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has been named by The Denver Post as a "Top Workplace of 2022." The award has identified 150 companies in the greater Denver area recognized for their excellence in culture, leadership, flexibility and vision.

The Denver Post 2022 Top Workplaces are chosen by the local Denver workforce, rating their employers in seven areas, including alignment, coaching, connection, engagement, performance and "the basics," which include pay, benefits and training.

"Ping Identity's amazing employees have allowed us to grow, innovate and thrive during an otherwise challenging time for businesses," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "Because of their commitment to excellence, we have been able to continue delivering seamless and secure digital experiences to customers when they needed it most."

The Denver Post recognition follows Ping Identity being named as a 2022 Best Place to Work in Denver and Austin by Built In in January 2022. The Built In annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

press@pingidentity.com

757.635.2807

View original content:

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.