Travel Lemming Reveals 150 Top Things to Do in the USA This Summer

Travel Lemming Reveals 150 Top Things to Do in the USA This Summer

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the start of the 2022 summer travel season, today Travel Lemming's team of writers released its picks for the 150 best things to do around the USA. The eclectic summer bucket list includes a floating taco bar in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a 1920s-themed lawn party in New York, a car-free island in Michigan, and the world's largest outdoor rodeo in Wyoming.

Travel Lemming editor Taylor Herperger on Arizona's Route 66, #15 on the list (PRNewswire)

The top ten entries on Travel Lemming's list are:

Lowell Observatory - Flagstaff, Arizona Million Dollar Highway - Ouray to Silverton, Colorado Fremont Solstice Parade - Seattle, Washington Taos, New Mexico Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida Five Points Jazz Festival - Denver, Colorado Biltmore Estate - Asheville, North Carolina Oregon's "Highway of Waterfalls" San Simeon, California Lime Out floating taco bar - Saint John , U.S. Virgin Islands

The full list of 150 things to do features interactive filters readers can use to create a

personalized USA bucket list tailored to their region and preferred types of activities.

Other notable entries include the Chicago Blues Festival (#11), New York City's Jazz Age Lawn Party (#13), Arizona's Route 66 (#15), Florida's overwater A1A highway (#32), Michigan's car-free Mackinac Island (#76), and the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo (#114).

Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming, said: "This summer is shaping up to be pivotal for the tourism industry. With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to spotlight 150 unique things our team feels are especially worth your tourism dollars."

Topping the list is the historic Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, which the article calls "the perfect dark-sky setting from which to peer into other worlds."

Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler reacted: "Lowell Observatory is honored to be recognized as a bucket list destination in Travel Lemming's guide of best things to do in the United States in 2022. We take great pride in providing a fun, unique, and exciting experience for our guests, and love sharing the wonders of the universe through telescope viewing, tours of the night sky, science demonstrations, visits to our historic buildings, and presentations by our educators and astronomers."

"Travel Lemming is the leader in shining a spotlight on truly special destinations and experiences for the adventurous traveler, so Visit San Simeon is simply thrilled to be nominated," added Mike Dawson, media strategist for Visit San Simeon. The California town was listed in position number nine.

The inaugural summer bucket list was a collaborative effort by Travel Lemming's team of 24 writers and editors. It follows the publication's signature annual list of emerging destinations.

About Travel Lemming

TravelLemming.com is a free online travel guide with more than a half-million monthly readers. Its team of 24 local and expert travel writers are known for publishing practical and helpful guides that encourage travelers to go "off the lemming path."

Media assets available here .

Travellemming.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travel Lemming