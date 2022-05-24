Univar Solutions Focuses on Accelerating Growth for Customers with "Destination: Innovation" Online Hub

Virtual event to be held on June 22 to highlight how the company helps bring technical solutions to life through its global network of Solution Centers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added specialty services, launched "Destination: Innovation," an online hub highlighting the people, technology and ingredient innovation found in its network of global Solution Centers made up of technical laboratories and food kitchens that support product development, testing and advancement across industries and geographies. From ingredient and specialty chemical innovations to recipe testing and sustainable product development, brands of all sizes are increasingly looking to Univar Solutions for help with research and development, problem solving and technical innovation.

The "Innovation Day" virtual event will be held on June 22 to showcase a complete suite of capabilities through a daylong program of on-demand industry, application and specialty ingredient formulation conversations from each of the Company's flagship Solution Center locations. Customers and suppliers will have the opportunity to interact directly with the scientists, chefs and technical teams that work every day on their behalf to bring innovation to the forefront of product development and advancement.

"Whether it's complex analytical testing, developing commercial-ready formulations and recipes from scratch or finding new answers to sustainability concerns, we're telling the story of the technical expertise and innovation coming together at our Solution Centers across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific," said Dr. Andrew Mint, director of global solution centers at Univar Solutions. "Our dedicated team of scientists, chemists, chefs and technical specialists partner with customers and suppliers to develop tangible solutions to real world problems. By meeting customers and suppliers where they are at across key regions and in the markets in which they operate, we are balancing speed and progress with collaboration and innovation to help make next-generation solutions possible."

Featuring customer success stories, technical expert profiles and highlighting capabilities at the Company's facilities, "Destination: Innovation" online hub provides a behind-the-scenes look at the work that happens every day at Univar Solutions. By leveraging what each Solution Center does in one region or industry and applying it to another, Univar Solutions seeks to help customers and suppliers save time, streamline efforts and formulate next-generation products. Through a hub-and-spoke model, each Solution Center is connected to the other, offering an impressive level of collaboration, innovation and customer and supplier support.

With global Solution Center flagship locations in Houston, Mexico City, Shanghai, São Paulo, Chicago, Paris and Essen, Univar Solutions offers unparalleled specialty ingredient and market trend support. This dialogue allows for global knowledge-sharing and learning cross-functionally throughout the organization and its many industries, including Beauty & Personal Care, Food Ingredients, Homecare & Industrial Cleaning, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers and Rubber & Plastic Additives, Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Nutraceutical Ingredients.

"At Univar Solutions, we offer specialized laboratory and kitchen technical expertise to help customers solve their current challenges and develop new formulations they can commercialize," says Nick Powell, senior vice president, president of ingredients and specialties – Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, at Univar Solutions. "Our chemists, scientists and technical specialists span the markets we serve, helping to develop solutions through collaboration with our customers and suppliers. We look forward to presenting to attendees who are curious about how we work at the intersection of science and technology to innovate and bring specialty ingredients to market, ultimately helping keep our communities healthy, fed, clean and safe."

Explore "Destination: Innovation" and register for "Innovation Day" at https://www.univarsolutions.com/innovation-day or by following Univar Solutions on LinkedIn.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

