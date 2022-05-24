WELL Health to Present and Participate at Upcoming CIBC and LD Micro Investor Conferences

Presenting at CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on May 26 at 2:15pm ET

Presenting at the LD Micro Invitation XII conference on June 8 h at 11am PT in Track #1.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference and the LD Micro Invitational XII.

The CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building in Toronto on May 25th and 26th, 2022. Mr. Shahbazi will be presenting at 2:15 PM ET on May 26th and participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The LD Micro Invitational XII will take place at The Four Seasons Westlake Village in Westlake Village, California on June 7th to 9th, 2022. Mr. Shahbazi will be presenting on Wednesday June 8th at 11am PT in Track #1. Mr. Shahbazi will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Register to watch the live event here: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company .

For further information:

Tyler Baba

Investor Relations, Manager

investor@well.company

604-628-7266

