Amber Group Integrates Chainlink to Help Customers Unlock Greater Value in the Blockchain Economy

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a global leader in digital assets products and infrastructure, has announced an integration with Chainlink , the market-leading decentralized oracle network, to help bring more secure and reliable asset transaction pricing services to its growing institutional customer base in North America, Europe and Asia. Amber Group will utilize Chainlink Price Feeds to help power its collection of digital asset services, including its digital asset platform WhaleFin , with high-quality financial market data.

Customers will now have greater access to more accurate transaction pricing and integrated blockchain payment services.

The integration comes amid increased global adoption of DeFi, which has led to scalability and network congestion issues. These issues have resulted in challenges in the form of high network transaction fees, higher asset liquidity risk and growing concerns around network security and resilience. As a decentralized oracle network that provides smart contracts with secure and reliable access to external data, web APIs, IoT devices and payment systems, and more, Chainlink will enable Amber Group to access data regarding the real-world market prices of assets. Supported by this integration, Amber Group customers can now gain access to more accurate transaction pricing services as well as on-chain and off-chain integrated payment services for the blockchain industry.

"We are proud to integrate Chainlink, the industry-leading blockchain oracle solution. The Chainlink integration provides Amber Group with access to secure financial market data which will help unlock more blockchain innovations that are interoperable with more traditional infrastructure. As Amber Group continues to expand its global footprint, this will effectively help increase our capacity to accelerate our product and service innovation to better meet the dynamic demands of our customers," said Thomas Zu, Chief Technology Officer at Amber Group.

The integration will help facilitate more valuable and competitive NFT rarity services too, creating new avenues for business growth and customer touchpoints for Amber Group in these markets. This integration with Chainlink can help Amber Group provide on-chain and off-chain integrated payment services to various commercial institutions in the financial industry, manufacturing industry, Internet industry, retail industry, and logistics industry, etc.

"It is an exciting time for us as we support Amber Group in its next phase of growth. We are looking forward to a long and successful integration that helps enable Amber Group to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets supported by Chainlink's expanding collection of trust-minimized services," said Tomasz Wojewoda, Head of Global Sales at Chainlink Labs.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global leader in digital assets products and infrastructure with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber Group is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia, Temasek, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.

For more information, please visit www.ambergroup.io .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chainlink or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

