Aura announces military discount to recognize Military Appreciation Month

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, announced that it will be offering a 50 percent discount on its family plan to current and former members of the military and their families in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), active duty military are 76 percent more likely than the average adult to report misuse of their bank accounts or credit cards. The FTC data also shows that service members are 22 percent more likely to report new accounts opened with their stolen information, and almost three times more likely to have money stolen from their bank account using a debit card or other electronic means. Factors unique to military life, like frequent moves and living overseas, contribute to this disproportionate risk.

"Members of the military and their families make incredible sacrifices every day," said Aura Founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "Aura believes that online security should not be one of these sacrifices. We are proud to offer Aura to men and women in uniform and help defend the digital lives of those who defend our freedom."

In 2021, Aura partnered with Blue Star Families , the nation's largest military family support organization, to reduce the risk of digital crime and financial fraud within the military community. Aura also published the white paper " Addressing Cybercrime's Disproportionate Impact on America's Armed Forces " in October 2021.

Active duty military, veterans and military families can learn more and access their two-week free trial and discounted plans at https://buy.aura.com/military .

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

