Bluebird Botanicals Announces Retail-Exclusive Product Line to Help Retailers Drive Foot Traffic

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluebird Botanicals, Certified B Corporation® and industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality CBD products, today announced an expansion of its product offerings with a new Retail-Exclusive Line.

"Over the last few years, online shopping has resulted in a decline in foot traffic within the retail channels. Ecommerce versus brick-and-mortar stores has become increasingly competitive. That's why Bluebird Botanicals created the new Retail-Exclusive Line of products to help our retailers drive foot traffic back in-store with unique offerings," said Christine Gundlach, Vice President of Sales at Bluebird Botanicals.

The Retail-Exclusive Line features 11 total SKUs, including an enhancement of Bluebird's core line of CBD oils with an increased concentration of 15 mg of CBD per serving to boost results. According to recent Brightfield Group data, the Retail-Exclusive Line delivers the preferred formats of products customers are looking for, including top selected items like gummies and tinctures.

Additionally, the lineup includes a brand-new formula, Clarify CBC + CBD Oil. This formula features the minor cannabinoid CBC, also known as cannabichromene, blended with organic rosemary essential oil to support brain cell activity and provide focus and clarity. †

Shoppers will be delighted with the new Around the Clock CBD Kit, featuring Clarify alongside Bluebird's best-sellers Uplift CBG + CBD Oil and Downshift CBN + CBD Oil. This exclusive kit makes a full-day CBD routine easy, as customers can consume each innovative blend at specific points in the day: Uplift in the morning, Clarify at midday and Downshift in the evening.

"PCC Community Markets members and shoppers look to our co-op for products they can trust," said Steven Jamieson, PCC Community Markets Health and Body Care Merchandiser. "As we re-introduce internal CBD, we are proud to partner with Bluebird to offer the PCC community the new Retail-Exclusive Line with effective concentration levels that can help support their daily routines."

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012 by Brandon Beatty, Bluebird's vision is driven by the most profound respect for the hemp plant and the plethora of benefits it can provide to our global communities. Bluebird quickly became known as "the company that cares and does things right." With an overarching focus on quality, it has grown to become one of the world's largest hemp extract manufacturers and retailers. Bluebird was the first hemp company to earn "Glyphosate Residue Free" status from The Detox Project, consistently passes its Good Manufacturing Practice audits with excellent scores and is committed to regenerative agriculture. Bluebird is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth in this increasingly competitive market.

Bluebird Botanicals is available at the following fine retailers: Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, New Seasons Market, PCC, and many more!

For more information on Bluebird Botanicals, please visit www.bluebirdbotanicals.com/wholesale

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

