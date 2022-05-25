DICK'S Sporting Goods Reports First Quarter Results

Comparable store sales declined 8.4%

Net sales of $2.7 billion increased 41% versus the first quarter of 2019

Delivered earnings per diluted share of $2.47 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.85 , reflecting pre-tax income as a percentage of net sales of 12.3%

Exchanged $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes and unwound the corresponding portion of the convertible bond hedge and warrants for a combination of cash and shares, ending the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.3 billion

Updates full year 2022 outlook to reflect the impact of evolving macroeconomic conditions

"We are pleased with our first quarter results as our team continued to move with agility and execute well in a highly dynamic environment. Over the past two years, we have demonstrated our ability to adeptly manage through the pandemic and other challenges - and we are confident in our continued ability to adapt quickly and execute through uncertain macroeconomic conditions. DICK'S has a unique and powerful position in the marketplace, and we remain confident in our strategies and our ability to deliver long-term sales and earnings growth." Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S. based full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, today reported sales and earnings results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

First Quarter Operating Results (dollars in millions, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended Change April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net sales $ 2,700.2 $ 2,918.7 $ (218.5) (7.5) % Comparable store sales (1) (8.4) % 117.1 %

Income before income taxes (% of net sales) 12.29 % 16.10 % (381) bps Non-GAAP income before income taxes (% of net sales) (2) 12.29 % 16.35 % (406) bps Net income $ 260.6 $ 361.8 $ (101.2) (28.0) % Non-GAAP net income (2) $ 260.6 $ 367.2 $ (106.6) (29.0) % Earnings per diluted share $ 2.47 $ 3.41 $ (0.94) (27.6) % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (2) $ 2.85 $ 3.79 $ (0.94) (24.8) %

1. Beginning in fiscal 2022, the Company revised its method for determining its comparable store sales calculations to include relocated store locations. Prior year information is revised to reflect this change for comparability purposes. See additional details in Exhibit 99.2 of the Company's Form 8-K as filed with the SEC on March 8, 2022. 2. In the fiscal 2022 period, there were no non-GAAP adjustments to reported income before income taxes or net income. In the fiscal 2021 period, there were non-GAAP adjustments due to amortization of the debt discount associated with the convertible senior notes. See New Accounting Pronouncement later in this release for further details. For additional information, the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Balance Sheet (dollars in millions) As of April 30, 2022 As of May 1, 2021 $ Change (1) % Change

(1) Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,251.3 $ 1,858.7 $ 392.6 21.1 % Inventories, net

$ 2,824.8 $ 2,012.1 $ 812.8 40.4 % Total debt (2) $ 1,947.7 $ 425.8 $ 1,521.9 357.4 %

1. Column may not recalculate due to rounding. 2. Fiscal 2022 includes debt with a carrying value of $1,481.7 million from the Company's issuance of the Senior Notes during the fourth quarter of 2021. Fiscal 2022 and 2021 includes debt with a carrying value of $466.0 million and $425.8 million, respectively, from the Company's issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes during fiscal 2020. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility in 2022 and 2021.

Capital Allocation (dollars in millions) 13 Weeks Ended $ Change (1) % Change

(1) April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Share repurchases (2) $ 42.2 $ 76.8 $ (34.6) (45.0) % Dividends (3) $ 46.1 $ 33.3 $ 12.7 38.2 % Gross capital expenditures $ 73.8 $ 71.1 $ 2.7 3.8 % Net capital expenditures (4) $ 53.9 $ 57.2 $ (3.3) (5.8) %

1. Column may not recalculate due to rounding. 2. In the fiscal 2022 period, repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $101.39 per share under the Company's share repurchase program, under which the Company has $1.8 billion remaining at April 30, 2022. 3. In the 2022 and 2021 periods, declared and paid quarterly dividends of $0.4875 per share and $0.3625 per share, respectively. 4. For additional information, the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are included in a table later in the release under the heading "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Quarterly Dividend

On May 24, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.4875 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on June 24, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company's Full Year Outlook for 2022 is presented below:

Metric 2022 Outlook Earnings per diluted share ● $7.95 to 10.15



○ Based on approximately 103 million diluted shares outstanding



○ Includes a minimum of $300 million of share repurchases ● $9.15 to 11.70 on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the impact of assumed

share settlement of the Convertible Senior Notes



○ Based on approximately 88 million diluted shares outstanding Comparable store sales ● Negative 8% to negative 2% Capital expenditures ● $400 to 425 million on a gross basis ● $340 to 365 million on a net basis

Conference Call Info

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter results. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the earnings conference call over the internet through the Company's website located at investors.DICKS.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, it will be archived on the Company's website for approximately twelve months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting the Company's financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP income before income taxes, consolidated non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, and net capital expenditures, which management believes provides investors with useful supplemental information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and to compare with past and future periods. Management believes that adjusting interest expense and share dilution related to the convertible senior notes and convertible bond hedge is useful to investors because it provides a more complete view of the economics of the transaction. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. These measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below and on the Company's website at investors.DICKS.com.

New Accounting Pronouncement

The Company adopted a new accounting pronouncement in the first quarter of 2022, which impacted the accounting treatment for convertible debt with cash conversion features, such as the Convertible Senior Notes. The standard required that the Company eliminate the non-cash debt discount and related interest expense from its Convertible Senior Notes, which decreased their annualized interest rate from 11.6% to 3.9%. The new standard also required earnings per diluted share to assume share conversion of the entire amount of shares underlying the Convertible Senior Notes as of the beginning of the period presented using the if-converted method. The Company adopted the standard under the modified retrospective approach and therefore, will not revise prior periods. The Company does not expect the net effect of these changes will materially impact its full year 2022 GAAP earnings per diluted share and is reflected in its fiscal 2022 outlook.

Forward-Looking Statements Involving Known and Unknown Risks and Uncertainties

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified as those that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results or performance and by forward-looking words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "plan", "project", "goal", "will", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might" or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company's future performance, including 2022 outlook for earnings, sales, and capital expenditures; share repurchases and dividends; and the expected impact of the new accounting pronouncement discussed in the preceding section.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact on our business, operations and financial results due to the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the impact due to disruptions in our or our vendors' supply chains and due to restrictions imposed by federal, state, and local governments in response to increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in areas in which we operate; challenging macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints, due to COVID-19, the conflict in Ukraine, or otherwise and the effectiveness of measures to mitigate such impact; changes in consumer discretionary spending; investments in omni-channel growth not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; risks relating to vertical brands and new retail concepts; investments in business transformation initiatives not producing the anticipated benefits within the expected time-frame or at all; the amount devoted to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; weather-related disruptions and seasonality of the Company's business; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, or tariffs; increasing labor costs; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, including interruptions, delays or downtime caused by high volumes of users or transactions, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; increasing direct competition from vendors, and increasing product costs due to various reasons, including foreign trade issues, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and increasing prices for raw materials due to inflation; our ability to hire and retain quality teammates, including store managers and sales associates; the loss of key personnel; and developments with sports leagues, professional athletes or sports superstars.

For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report filed with the SEC on March 23, 2022. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

investors@dcsg.com

(724) 273-3400

Media Relations:

(724) 273-5552 or press@dcsg.com

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data)





13 Weeks Ended



April 30,

2022

% of Sales

May 1,

2021

% of Sales(1)

















Net sales

$ 2,700,205

100.00%

$ 2,918,719

100.00% Cost of goods sold, including occupancy and

distribution costs

1,715,491

63.53

1,830,092

62.70

















GROSS PROFIT

984,714

36.47

1,088,627

37.30

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

615,293

22.79

608,294

20.84 Pre-opening expenses

2,900

0.11

4,524

0.15

















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

366,521

13.57

475,809

16.30

















Interest expense

25,642

0.95

13,381

0.46 Other expense (income)

9,022

0.33

(7,350)

(0.25)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

331,857

12.29

469,778

16.10

















Provision for income taxes

71,298

2.64

108,022

3.70

















NET INCOME

$ 260,559

9.65%

$ 361,756

12.39%

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 3.42





$ 4.27



Diluted

$ 2.47





$ 3.41





















NUMERATOR USED TO COMPUTE EARNINGS PER

COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ 260,559





$ 361,756



Diluted

$ 268,768





$ 361,756





















WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING:















Basic

76,181





84,750



Diluted

108,629





106,010







































(1) Column does not add due to rounding



















DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021

January 29,

2022 ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,251,338

$ 1,858,737

$ 2,643,205 Accounts receivable, net

76,253

67,145

68,263 Income taxes receivable

1,639

2,803

1,978 Inventories, net

2,824,832

2,012,054

2,297,609 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

102,603

100,586

95,601 Total current assets

5,256,665

4,041,325

5,106,656













Property and equipment, net

1,305,137

1,319,774

1,319,681 Operating lease assets

2,048,151

2,150,664

2,044,819 Intangible assets, net

86,160

89,119

86,767 Goodwill

245,857

245,857

245,857 Deferred income taxes

66,080

47,491

35,024 Other assets

211,750

172,350

202,872 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,219,800

$ 8,066,580

$ 9,041,676













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable

$ 1,491,931

$ 1,239,503

$ 1,281,322 Accrued expenses

462,085

499,071

620,143 Operating lease liabilities

476,343

468,318

480,318 Income taxes payable

80,023

141,868

13,464 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

292,457

238,751

317,433 Total current liabilities

2,802,839

2,587,511

2,712,680 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Revolving credit borrowings

—

—

— Senior notes

1,481,664

—

1,481,443 Convertible senior notes

466,026

425,799

449,287 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,095,314

2,253,883

2,099,146 Other long-term liabilities

179,351

200,663

197,534 Total long-term liabilities

4,222,355

2,880,345

4,227,410 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock

544

610

520 Class B common stock

236

237

236 Additional paid-in capital

1,368,211

1,448,892

1,488,834 Retained earnings

4,212,451

3,394,067

3,956,602 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(89)

15

(82) Treasury stock, at cost

(3,386,747)

(2,245,097)

(3,344,524) Total stockholders' equity

2,194,606

2,598,724

2,101,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 9,219,800

$ 8,066,580

$ 9,041,676















DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





13 Weeks Ended



April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$ 260,559

$ 361,756 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

79,673

78,366 Amortization of deferred financing fees and debt discount

1,371

7,306 Deferred income taxes

(1,791)

3,984 Stock-based compensation

15,177

12,870 Other, net

264

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(17,435)

(12,439) Inventories

(527,223)

(58,486) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(6,138)

(9,603) Accounts payable

237,076

38,057 Accrued expenses

(132,185)

(44,310) Income taxes payable / receivable

66,898

104,464 Construction allowances provided by landlords

19,891

13,902 Deferred revenue and other liabilities

(35,047)

(21,240) Operating lease assets and liabilities

(21,391)

(27,276) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(60,301)

447,351 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures

(73,783)

(71,097) Proceeds from sale of other assets

14,261

— Deposits and other investing activities

(10,780)

(2,338) Net cash used in investing activities

(70,302)

(73,435) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Principal paid in connection with exchange of convertible senior notes

(100,000)

— Payments on other long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(178)

(220) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12,665

12,333 Minimum tax withholding requirements

(33,287)

(18,601) Cash paid for treasury stock

(67,909)

(76,841) Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(46,081)

(33,334) Decrease in bank overdraft

(26,467)

(56,647) Net cash used in financing activities

(261,257)

(173,310) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(7)

64 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(391,867)

200,670 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,643,205

1,658,067 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$ 2,251,338

$ 1,858,737

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share amounts)



13 Weeks Ended April 30, 2022













Net income After tax

interest from

Convertible

Senior Notes (2) Net income

for earnings

per diluted

share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 260,559 $ 8,209 $ 268,768 108,629 $ 2.47 % of Net Sales 9.65 % 0.30 % 9.95 %



Convertible senior notes (1) — (8,209) (8,209) (17,080)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 260,559 $ — $ 260,559 91,549 $ 2.85 % of Net Sales 9.65 % — % 9.65 %





(1) Adjustment excludes the impact of assumed share settlement of the convertible notes as required by the if-converted method. Due to the Company's intent to settle the convertible notes' principal in cash and the shares the Company expects to receive under its convertible bond hedge, which is designed to offset dilution, the Company does not expect the convertible notes will have a dilutive effect upon conversion. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction upon future conversion. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.



13 Weeks Ended May 1, 2021















Income

from

operations Interest

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 475,809 $ 13,381 $ 469,778 $ 361,756 106,010 $ 3.41 % of Net Sales 16.30 % 0.46 % 16.10 % 12.39 %



Convertible senior notes (1) — (7,307) 7,307 5,407 (9,214)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 475,809 $ 6,074 $ 477,085 $ 367,163 96,796 $ 3.79 % of Net Sales 16.30 % 0.21 % 16.35 % 12.58 %





(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that will be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible bond hedge purchased by the Company. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.



52 Weeks Ended January 29, 2022















Income

from

operations Interest

expense Income

before

income taxes Net income (2) Diluted

shares

outstanding

during

period Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 2,034,503 $ 57,839 $ 1,994,438 $ 1,519,871 109,578 $ 13.87 % of Net Sales 16.55 % 0.47 % 16.22 % 12.36 %



Convertible senior notes (1) — (30,794) 30,794 22,788 (11,332)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 2,034,503 $ 27,045 $ 2,025,232 $ 1,542,659 98,246 $ 15.70 % of Net Sales 16.55 % 0.22 % 16.47 % 12.55 %





(1) Amortization of the non-cash debt discount on the Company's convertible senior notes and diluted shares that are designed to be offset at settlement by shares delivered from the convertible bond hedge purchased by the Company. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximated the Company's blended tax rate.

Reconciliation of Gross Capital Expenditures to Net Capital Expenditures (in thousands)

The following table represents a reconciliation of the Company's gross capital expenditures to its capital expenditures, net of tenant allowances.





13 Weeks Ended



April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 Gross capital expenditures

$ (73,783)

$ (71,097) Construction allowances provided by landlords

19,891

13,902 Net capital expenditures

$ (53,892)

$ (57,195)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance (in millions, except per share amounts)



























52 Weeks Ended January 28, 2023

Low End

High End

Net income After tax

interest

from

Convertible

Senior

Notes (2) Net

income

for

earnings

per

diluted

share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share

Net income After tax

interest

from

Convertible

Senior

Notes (2) Net

income

for

earnings

per

diluted

share Weighted

average

diluted

shares Earnings

per

diluted

share GAAP Basis $ 804 $ 18 $ 822 103 $ 7.95

$ 1,029 $ 18 $ 1,047 103 $ 10.15 Convertible

senior notes (1) — (18) (18) (15)



— (18) (18) (15)

Non-GAAP Basis $ 804 $ — $ 804 88 $ 9.15

$ 1,029 $ — $ 1,029 88 $ 11.70

























(1) Adjustment excludes the impact of assumed share settlement of the convertible notes as required by the if-converted method. Due to the Company's intent to settle the convertible notes' principal in cash and the shares the Company expects to receive under its convertible bond hedge, which is designed to offset dilution, the Company does not expect the convertible notes will have a dilutive effect upon conversion. Accordingly, the Company believes reflecting the notes as debt more closely represents the economics of the transaction upon future conversion. (2) The provision for income taxes for non-GAAP adjustments was calculated at 26%, which approximates the Company's blended tax rate.

