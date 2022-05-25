Hivestack and Yahoo Announce Strategic Global Programmatic DOOH Partnership

Partnership provides Yahoo's omnichannel demand side platform (DSP) with access to premium global DOOH inventory at scale via the Hivestack supply side platform (SSP)

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Yahoo and Hivestack , the world's leading, independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company, have today announced a strategic global partnership to connect their industry-leading technologies, and enable premium, programmatic DOOH cross-channel media campaigns on a global scale.

Through the partnership, Yahoo's omnichannel demand side platform (DSP), will be integrated into the Hivestack supply side platform (SSP), which will allow Yahoo and its clients to access Hivestack's premium global DOOH inventory through real-time bidding (RTB) transactions via open exchange and private marketplace (PMP) deals.

"The evolving programmatic DOOH landscape has created numerous opportunities for brands, advertisers and media owners to leverage the channel to drive meaningful and measurable connections with audiences across the globe. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to integrate with the Yahoo DSP to facilitate seamless, efficient experiences for omnichannel marketers to transact across DOOH programmatically, providing access to premium global DOOH inventory and data," said Bruno Guerrero, COO at Hivestack.

"DOOH marries high-impact creative with cost efficiency across an omnichannel campaign strategy," said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Yahoo. "Early to the space, Yahoo has helped advertisers maximize DOOH screens throughout the consumer journey and foster meaningful and memorable connections. This partnership amplifies that ability and provides Yahoo DSP advertisers with the diverse, global and premium OOH inventory Hivestack affords."

"The out-of-home sector has seen a resurgence in the last year, fueled by innovative creative execution, digital facilitation and a return to 'normal'," said Barry Frey, President and CEO of DPAA. "With summer on the horizon for the northern hemisphere, expect to see the world's biggest brands shine across OOH screens - from the tallest billboards to the checkout aisles. We're thrilled to see major players and DPAA Board Members like Yahoo and Hivestack connect to facilitate these interactions between consumers and brands."

Advertisers and agencies can immediately access Hivestack's global DOOH inventory through the Yahoo DSP.

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com .

Christina MacDonald

Director, Communications at Yahoo

Christina.MacDonald@yahooinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hivestack