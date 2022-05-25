Stakeholders Advocate for Better Access to Migraine and Headache Treatments, Headache Medicine Training, and Equal Access to Healthcare for the BIPOC Community

Educational Events & Advocacy Activities Are Planned Throughout June

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM), an opportunity to raise awareness about migraine and other headache diseases. Migraine impacts over forty million people in the United States, one billion worldwide, and is recognized as the #2 global cause of years lived with disability. Currently, about 16 million people with migraine in the U.S. are undiagnosed. Approximately 400,000 Americans experience cluster headaches, recognized as one of the most painful diseases a person can have.

This year, MHAM is focused on advocating for better access to treatments, headache medicine training for healthcare providers, and equal access to healthcare for the BIPOC community. Additionally, MHAM is pleased to announce an extensive lineup of advocacy programs during June to help educate the public about this disease, including patient stories, dozens of live and virtual advocacy events, and seven observance days.

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients ( CHAMP ), recently launched a national radio PSA campaign to educate the public about migraine. The PSA includes two recorded messages by real migraine patients explaining that migraine is not "just a headache." The national radio PSA is airing now through June, 2022.

"Advocating for access has never been more important, as patients are often denied new acute therapies and preventatives as evidenced by the National Headache Foundation's recent statement on Access to Care ," explained Thomas Dabertin, Executive Director and CEO of the National Headache Foundation. "MHAM allows us to expand the dialogue on treatment for the 40 million American adults who are impacted by migraine."

Advocating for Access

Throughout MHAM 2022 we are focusing on the advocacy work underway to remove barriers to therapies and care to alleviate symptoms, eliminate the stigma surrounding headache diseases, and ensure marginalized communities have the tools to manage migraine and headache disease, cluster headaches, and other conditions.

The migraine and headache community is advocating for better access to headache medicine training for healthcare providers. Astonishingly, many doctors only receive less than four hours of headache medicine training and there are currently fewer than 1,000 certified headache specialists in the United States. There is an urgent need for more healthcare providers to gain headache medicine training to help treat the millions of Americans with headache diseases. CHAMP recently launched HeadED , a curated resource of many headache medicine training options for doctors, physicians, and nurses.

Another top priority for the migraine and headache community is advocating for equal access to healthcare for the BIPOC community. The Disparities in Headache Advisory Council (DiHAC) offers its members cross-cultural competency training, guest presentations, and micro-grants for initiatives that are working to diversify the engaged headache patient community and reduce health disparities in headache medicine. A Disparities in Headache issue brief was published that highlights the work of DiHAC.

The Headache and Migraine Policy Forum (HMPF), a CHAMP participant, is working to advance public policies and practices that promote accelerated innovation and improved access to treatments for people living with headache disorders and migraine disease. This year, HMPF and their partners are advocating for neuromodulation devices to be included as a covered benefit in health plans and addressing onerous protocols that prevent patients from accessing treatments to improve headache and migraine patients' quality of life.

Advocacy Events, Blogs, and Observance Days

A full line up of advocacy events will be taking place throughout June, along with an informative blog program , and the recognition of seven observance days. Each observance day represents an important topic being addressed within the migraine and headache community. To learn more about MHAM's observance days and the sponsoring organizations, please visit the MHAM website .

"Migraine and headache diseases are invisible, but our community includes millions of Americans that are standing up, fighting stigma, and demanding to be seen, treated effectively, and respected," explained Meghan Buzby, Executive Director of CHAMP. "National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month is an important time of the year to raise the visibility of all headache diseases and advocate for better access for patients and healthcare providers."

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. CHAMP brings together 20 organizations and opinion leaders in this disease area to enhance communication, coordination, and collaboration to more effectively help people wherever they are on their patient journey. Please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

About National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

MHAM is a disease awareness month that plays a vital role in raising public knowledge, addressing stigma, and building a stronger community of patient advocates. Every June MHAM dedicates the entire month to spreading awareness and education through various campaigns and initiatives observed throughout the United States. To learn more please visit: https://www.migraineheadacheawarenessmonth.org/

