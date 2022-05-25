Vuzix to Participate in Augmented World Expo USA 2022

- Vuzix smart glasses and OEM white label offering will be on display

- Signify will join Vuzix to discuss its Trulifi solution that runs on Vuzix smart glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in Augmented World Expo USA 2022, which is being held June 1-3 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

AWE is the world's largest conference and expo for professionals focused on Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Wearable Technology. At this event, Vuzix will be showcasing its Vuzix Shield™ and other smart glasses products. Vuzix will also be showcasing its new OEM services for white label products, which enables customers and partners to vastly accelerate time to market while eliminating costly engineering development design and manufacturing expenses. This OEM rollout gives all industry players access to Vuzix advanced waveguides and micro-display technologies to incorporate into their own designs.

Joining Vuzix in its booth will be Signify, the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Signify's Trulifi wireless light-based communications solution, which can run on Vuzix smart glasses, can help support business continuity for enterprise customers across manufacturing, aerospace, hospitality, and defense industries with a secure, reliable, and fast wireless broadband connection. A main feature is its very low latency, which is key to the user-friendliness of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) devices. Trulifi's always-on, dedicated connection also ensures seamless handover throughout facilities, as well as high-level security and up to 220Mbps connectivity. Learn more about their solution.

Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to stop by Booth #825 to learn more about the Company's products and OEM solution.

Registration and tickets for this live event can be obtained at www.awexr.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Smart Glasses, our relationship and potential business opportunities with Signify and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

