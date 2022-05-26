Digi-Key Electronics to Host Webinar on Single-Pair Ethernet

Event will feature experts from SparkFun, Würth Elektronik, HARTING and Analog Devices

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a joint webinar in partnership with SparkFun, Würth Elektronik, HARTING and Analog Devices on Wednesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. CDT titled "Remotely Monitor Equipment in a Challenging Environment with Single-Pair Ethernet."

Digi-Key’s upcoming webinar with SparkFun, Wurth Elektronik, HARTING and Analog Devices will provide insights on how to remotely monitor equipment with Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE). (PRNewswire)

Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) can significantly improve the ability to acquire and transmit data quickly and reliably, representing a major leap in technology to support industrial automation and other automation applications.

This presentation will cover:

What SPE is and the benefits it offers

Applications and case studies for SPE within the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and industrial automation

A demonstration of new SPE rapid prototyping tools to remotely monitor vibration and motor control in a challenging environment

As a bonus, the demo will take participants into the depths of the SparkFun headquarters to take a look at the river that runs under the building – which certainly requires monitoring.

"We are looking forward to highlighting SparkFun's just-announced Single-Pair Ethernet function board, which is now part of the MicroMod ecosystem for rapid prototyping and development," said David Sandys, director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "This leading-edge solution has great potential for IIoT and industrial applications in challenging environments, and I'm excited to highlight the expertise from several of Digi-Key's valued suppliers on how SPE can be leveraged."

Presenters will include Kirk Benell, chief technology officer at SparkFun; Joachim Finke, head of global product management (network interface connectivity) at HARTING Group; Martin Leihenseder, senior specialist signal and communications, Würth Elektronik; and Fiona Treacy, marketing manager at Analog Devices.

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about SparkFun's MicroMod Single-Pair Ethernet Function Board, Würth Elektronik, HARTING and Analog Devices, and to order from their product portfolios, visit the Digi-Key website.

