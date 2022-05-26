ELECTRIFY EXPO INDUSTRY DAY PANELS DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF EVs, MICROMOBILITY, SUSTAINABILITY, ENERGY, AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Executives from Top Automakers and Leading Electric Mobility Companies Share Plans, Views, and Thoughts on a Fully Electrified World
LONG BEACH, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, is set to host the EV Industry's brightest minds for a full day of expert panels and fireside chats on June 3, 2022, (https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day), at the Long Beach Convention Center, featuring several C-suite executives from top automotive manufacturers and mobility companies across the industry. These experts will discuss key challenges and insights and share research findings and future trends in e-mobility as we head into an all-electric future.
"Electrify Expo has curated a compelling schedule of visionaries and leaders from across the mobility space who will share their unique insights and plans impacting the future of mobility," said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of B2B and Industry Growth at Electrify Expo. "Industry Day comes at an interesting time as visionaries come together to discuss the perfect storm of supply chain woes and ever-escalating gas prices pushing consumers further into the idea of adopting electrified modes of transportation."
Industry Day kicks off in Long Beach at 8 a.m. with coffee and networking. After a 'State of the Industry' overview, the first speaking session begins with a Fireside Chat with Joost de Vries, CEO of DeLorean. In addition to panels and fireside chats, breakout sessions are also available covering both automotive and micro-mobility, discussing topics at the national legislative level down to local city impacts and consumer interest and the future of electric flight. Upon the conclusion of the speaking sessions, attendees of Industry Day have access to an exclusive tour of Electrify Expo including 100+ exhibits, multiple demo courses, and industry networking.
More not-to-be-missed sessions include:
Speaker:
Jo Borras, Electrify News
Loren McDonald, Electric
Past the Tipping Point: An All-Electric Now
Electrification and mobility are changing the face of all industries – not just the car business, but business in general with ramifications that are only now beginning to be understood. An explosion of new products and a coming wave of new applications will touch every aspect of how people and things get from point A to point B and transform what happens once we get to point B, regardless of where point B is.
Speaker:
Joost De Vries
Moderator
Jorge Koechlin
Fireside Chat
Automakers are managing change at every level as the marketplace adapts to the roadmap ahead. Listen in (and come equipped with your own questions) as we connect in our awesome OEM CEO Fireside Chat
Speakers:
Chris Anthony
CEO, Aptera
Tannaz Banisadre
COO, Shell ReCharge
Raven Hernandez
Co-Founder/CEO, Earth
Melika Jahangiri
Sr. Director e-mobility,
Jack Gillin
Senior Director Business
Moderator:
The New Normal, Five Years On
We've heard it all through the pandemic. "When things get back to normal …" When it comes to e-mobility, things are anything but normal. The e-mobility revolution is here, and – to paraphrase Lee Iacocca – it's time to lead, follow, or get out of the way. Who are the leaders today? Where are they leading us? Is that somewhere that YOU want to go?
Speaker:
Jonathan Adler
Sr Director for Public Policy,
Moderator:
Tony Cruz, City of Long
FIRESIDE CHAT: Public and Private Partnerships for Urban Mobility
Driving through any major city in the world today, you'll see electric bikes and scooters parked on corners and on charging docks and zipping down the street. There's a symphony of collaboration that makes micro-mobility and on-demand rides like this possible, and it can get people out of cars. What does a data-driven approach to city transportation planning look like, and how do cities work with communities and companies to redefine what transportation looks like.
Speaker:
Eric Watson
VP Sales Operations, Kia USA
Moderator:
Loren McDonald
Moving Fast, Moving Kia Forward
Today has the market roaring with upstarts and established automakers innovating at high velocity. It is all happening as the world has experienced a pandemic, supply chain challenges, and a volatile economy. How do you balance the excitement of what is possible with technology while creating demand and moving inventory at the speed of the customer?
Speaker:
Josh Aviv
Founder/CEO, SparkCharge
The Future of Filling Up
Wireless charging, battery swapping, snack charging, low power/120 Volt charging, and bi-directional charging (V2G, V2H, V2B) are game-changers for EV owners today, and in the future. What's it like to travel across the country in 2022? Easier and faster than you think.
Speakers:
Claudia Wasko
VP & GM, Bosch eBike
Jesse Lapin
COO, Magnum Bikes
Emily Johnson
VP Marketing, JackRabbit Mobility
Aindrais O'Callaghan
COO, Juiced BIkes
Ben Masek
VP Global Sales, Super73
Moderator:
Bisi Ezerioha
Beyond the Last Mile: How E-Mobility is Reinventing Sports and Lifestyles
From powered skateboards to 50 mph electric mopeds, the micro-mobility market covers the broadest spectrum of customers' needs and solutions – and the industry is exploding with new products that are appealing to customers that were never considered in the past. Chopper builders, cafe racers, golfers, hunters, police officers, soldiers, and bush pilots have found new applications for e-mobility, and we are in the early days of what's possible. In this panel, we take a look beyond the "last mile" and see a whole new world of e-possibilities.
Speakers:
Chief Business Officer,
Eric Kung
VP, Volta Charging
Hemal Doshi
CEO, Universal Green Group
Ryan Pritchard
Chief Revenue Officer,
Greg York
Co-Founder & President,
Moderator:
Ed Kim
Two Years Away, and Already Missed the (electric) Party Boat!
Next-generation technology like solid-state batteries, battery swap, hydrogen fuel cells, and wireless charging always seem to be two years away. Will we ever get there? In this panel, we'll be talking to industry insiders about some of the wild future tech on the horizon and why the e-mobility revolution has already succeeded without them.
Speakers:
Carleen Cullen
Executive Director, Drive Clean Bay Area
Dianne Martinez
Chair, East Bay Community Energy
Paving The Way for Cities
Hear from the leaders of one of the U.S.'s top-ranking "green utilities" – why the buildout of EV charging infrastructure in the inner city is critical to the adoption of EVs and renewable energy sources. This session will also highlight local and federal legislation driving changes in how we commute and charge, as well as CA Bill AB 1814, providing utilities greater resources to implement much-needed charging infrastructure throughout California's charging deserts.
Speaker:
Jeff Lawrence
Marketing Director, GoTrax
How to Be #1 on Amazon
Electric scooters are seen up and down the sidewalks of the world's largest cities and further. Beyond the on-demand market, there's an increase in consumers owning a scooter that they use to connect with transit, run to the store, and roll over to a friend's house. So, what does it take to be the #1 selling e-scooter on the world's largest e-commerce platform?
Speaker:
Joseph Constanty
Director Global Strategy, NIU International
Moderator:
The Future of the 15-Minute City
Can electric bikes be the answer to today's crowded streets and urban rush-hour snarls? Already, cities across Asia and Europe are prohibiting passenger vehicles from entering central business districts, opening streets for bike and pedestrian traffic, and creating more fluid paths across town. Let's hear from a micro-mobility maven that's proving that the "15-minute city" is no longer just a sociologist's vision.
Speakers:
Juls Bindi
Founder, Zugo Bike
Paul Crandell
Former CMO, Go-Pro/Red Bull
Simon Ohanian
CEO, Aventura-X
Tom Schlegel
Chief Innovation Officer, Radio Flyer
Moderator:
How to Stand Out in a Saturated Market
30 Minute Panel: You could build the best e-bike in the world, but if your message is the same as everyone else, consumers won't remember you. In this panel, we'll be discussing how different brands leverage their unique identities to find a voice in a crowded market, and how one brand's success can help fuel the success of others.
Speaker:
Adam Goldstein
CEO, Archer Aviation
Moderator:
Manuel Carrillo
E-Mobility Takes Flight: Roads? Where We're Going, We Won't Need Roads
Just when the world is starting to accept a pump-free future, and we are learning that mobility is not limited to the vehicles that we ride or drive on the streets. Hear from a pioneer in electric mobility that is making waves and reaching for the sky while everyone else seems to roll down familiar paths.
Speakers:
Amit Chandarana
CCO, Everrati
Marc Davis
Founder, Moment Motors
Moderator:
Manuel Carrillo
What's Old is New, Clean, and Fast
Aftermarket modification of cars and trucks is an American pastime, fueling passions and forging our identities for 100 years. Just as we see totally new models hitting showroom floors with the first waves of electrification, there is a rising tide of classic vehicles being restored and outfitted with electric motors and drivetrains. What does it take and how commonplace will it be to see curves and designs of the past driven by batteries and energy of the future?
Speakers:
Praveen Penmetsa
CEO, Monarch Tractor
Steve Heckeroth
CIO/Chairman of the Board, Solectrac
Moderator:
Jo Borras
Fields of Dreams: From the Farm to the Open Road, and Higher
Coinciding with the earliest days of the automobile, America's farms and ranches saw new possibilities for tending to crops and land with tractors and other rugged vehicles. Today, data and automation that provide safety on our highways often come from work in rows of produce destined for the dinner table and travel far beyond our cities. Let's visit with the pioneers of these new proving grounds and the launchpads of tomorrow.
Speakers:
Abby Bassett
Freelance Journalist
Alex Tripi
Electrification, Volvo Cars USA
Going All In, Electrified - Volvo Cars 2023
The electrified life is taking on many forms for all types of lifestyles. Due to where you live and work, and how often and far you drive, there is no one-size-fits-all product or service. Today, established automakers are making bold moves with logical and non-obvious partners to meet the needs of drivers ready to switch to an EV or hybrid. Here's how Volvo is making that happen.
