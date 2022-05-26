Guidehouse Insights Estimates Market for Commercial Supersonic and Hypersonic Aircraft to Grow Significantly by 2035, With Expenditure Surpassing $17 Billion

Market drivers include reduced flight time at reduced costs, untapped and on-demand markets and use of sustainable fuels



BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights provides an assessment of the global public and private markets for supersonic and hypersonic aircraft, market drivers, challenges, and technology issues through 2035.

Supersonic passenger aircraft have not been in service since the Concorde was retired in 2003. The Concorde's technology was state-of-the-art during its service but is now considered outdated due to the lack of efficiency, extremely loud engines, and thunderous sonic boom that the aircraft created. Multiple companies and government agencies are working together to solve these issues. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the supersonic and hypersonic market is anticipated to grow significantly by 2035, with expenditure surpassing $17.3 billion annually for the development, testing, and final delivery of these aircraft.

"Supersonic and hypersonic aircraft are poised to become a disruptive technology for passenger transport by 2035," says Christian Albertson, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Technology for these supersonic and hypersonic aircraft has matured to the point where some are expected to be able to deliver cargo or passengers anywhere in the world in less than two hours. Engines are much more efficient and can be flown on sustainable fuels, and the aircraft are being shaped to reduce the sonic boom to a thump."

Factors driving the development of supersonic and hypersonic aircraft range from reductions in flight times and costs, the ability to serve new routes, and the promise of these aircraft using renewable fuels. With multiple countries and companies working on these new aircraft, and some ready to take flight in 2022, the market is primed for rapid growth by 2035, according to the report.

The report, Supersonic and Hypersonic Flight, analyzes the global public and private markets for supersonic and hypersonic aircraft in the three phases of aircraft life: development, testing, and operational. The study provides an analysis of market issues, including business cases, opportunities, and implementation challenges associated with these aircraft. Global market projections for capacity and revenue broken out by lifecycle phases extend through 2035. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

