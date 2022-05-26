Summer Heats Creates More Potential Dangers for Weakened Texas Power Grid, Reports DryMore

HOUSTON , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's only May - not even close to the peak demand months of July through September - and already Texas residents have been asked to curtail power usage because six large generators failed and were taken offline.

It's the third time that Texans have been asked to curtail power usage by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) since power outages during a heavy freeze in February 2021 caused 246 deaths and tens of millions of dollars in property damage. If the electric grid can't handle power needs in in the spring, what does that mean for Texas residents heading into the summer?

"The property damage we saw from the blackouts during the freeze were the worst we've ever seen," said Jessica Lykins, president of DryMore Restoration. "It's scary to think what could happen if we experience widespread power failures during our peak tropical storm season, when our electric usage is at its highest. That could be catastrophic."

The Houston Chronicle reported that ERCOT's most recent warnings "means the possibility for emergency conditions on the grid will have existed for 17 straight days (in May.)"

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, four times as many deaths in the U.S. since 1988 have been heat related rather than cold related.

If hundreds of Texans died of cold-related causes during the 2021 freeze and power outage, what could the toll be during an outage during the hottest part of the summer?

"It could be really bad," Lykins said. "It's harder to get cooler than it is to get warmer when your power goes out. It also causes hidden dangers to homes, such as increasing the strain on water systems and weakening pipes. With higher temperatures any flooding can create a mold problem quickly. So the danger isn't only for humans, but their homes as well."

