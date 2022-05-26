Worldwide Express Expands Partnership with Niece Motorsports, Carson Hocevar

DALLAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on recent growth to its WWEX Racing program, Worldwide Express is expanding its partnership with Niece Motorsports and will serve as primary sponsor for Carson Hocevar and the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado for eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races this season.

Coming off three top-five finishes in the last four weeks, Hocevar will run with associate sponsorship from Worldwide Express in Friday night's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His debut in a Worldwide Express-branded truck will come June 18 for the Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway and will continue at NCWTS events at Nashville, Pocono, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond, Bristol, Homestead and Phoenix.

"I'm very excited to be a part of Worldwide Express' driver lineup spanning both the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series," Hocevar said. "Worldwide Express' continual and rapid growth in NASCAR, both in the Cup Series and Truck Series, proves its dedication and commitment to the sport, and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado.

"I'm looking forward to representing a nationally-recognized organization like Worldwide Express both on and off the track, and the extension of their support within Niece Motorsports is unparalleled in the Truck Series."

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, currently serve as the full-season, primary partners of Niece Motorsports' No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Dean Thompson. Worldwide Express is also the primary partner for four 2022 NCWTS races of the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado piloted by two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ross Chastain, including upcoming races in Charlotte and Sonoma.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Niece Motorsports and add Carson to our growing WWEX Racing portfolio, which has amplified our brand visibility and delivered tangible benefits to our business," said Rob Rose, President of Worldwide Express. "Carson is poised for victory as one of the hottest drivers in the Truck Series, and we look forward to supporting him and the Niece Motorsports team as they race for the championship."

The Dallas-based Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers teams bring together three brands offering market-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload and managed transportation services, all delivered through proprietary technology. Their unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide customers with visibility and analytics to deliver a competitive advantage.

"We're really proud of the partnership that we are building with Worldwide Express and are excited to continue that with Carson and the 42 team," said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. "The support they've shown our team with Dean [Thompson], Ross [Chastain] and now Carson is really tremendous. We're looking forward to continuing that partnership as the season goes on."

"It means a lot to us as an organization to have a company like Worldwide Express believe in us and to continue to grow their involvement with our team," said team owner Al Niece. "It really is amazing to see how this organization has grown in the last five years. We have a lot of great people on board that are working hard to get Worldwide Express in victory lane."

The 19-year-old Hocevar's NCWTS career spans 40 starts over four seasons and he is currently competing in his second full-time season in the series – both of which have been with Niece Motorsports. Hocevar has six career top-fives and 13 top-10s to his credit, with an average finishing position of 14.2.

In 2021, at the age of 18, Hocevar made the move to full-time Truck Series competition for his rookie campaign in the series and clinched a playoff spot before advancing to the Round of 8, narrowly missing a chance at the Championship 4.

Through nine races this season, Hocevar has logged three top-fives and five top-10s while leading a career-high 78 laps. He matched his career-best finish of second place twice this season at Bristol Dirt (Apr. 6) and Darlington (May 6). Hocevar led a career-best 55 laps and picked up his first-career stage win at Darlington en route to the runner-up finish.

Worldwide Express also recently announced a multi-year partnership with Trackhouse Racing that spans 21 NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2022 and 2023 seasons for Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet and Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 115,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 65 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment's reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

