Boqii to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on June 6, 2022

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Boqii's management will hold an earnings conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Monday, June 6, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using numbers below.



Phone Number International 1-412-317-6061 United States 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong 852 800-963976 Mainland China 86 4001-206115 Passcode 3392253

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 13, 2022.



Phone Number International 1-412-317-0088 United States 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code 3959264

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



Boqii Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: ir@boqii.com

DLK Advisory Limited

Tel: +852-2857-7101

Email: ir@dlkadvisory.com

