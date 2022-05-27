RefrigiWear® Acquires Samco Freezerwear

Creating More Options in Insulated Workwear for the Cold Chain

DAHLONEGA, Ga., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the largest supplier of insulated work apparel for the cold chain, today announced its acquisition of Samco Freezerwear Co ("Samco"). Founded in 1968, Samco is a leading provider of freezerwear, insulated industrial workwear, and other insulated industrial apparel and accessories for workers in the food-related cold chain.

"We are excited to welcome Samco to the RefrigiWear family. This acquisition will help us serve our customers with a broader range of choices," explains Ryan Silberman, CEO at RefrigiWear. "For us, it's all about the customer and gaining capabilities to serve the ever-changing and demanding environments they face in the cold chain.This acquisition is a strong statement of our continued support of the workers and companies that help bring food to our kitchen tables."

Both companies offer a selection of products that keep workers warm and safe in temperature-controlled distribution and production facilities,which can sometimes operate in temperatures well-below freezing. RefrigiWear and Samco will continue to operate under separate brand names with diverse product offerings for customers both small and large.

About RefrigiWear

RefrigiWear, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial work wear, accessories and personal protective equipment for use in sub-freezing temperatures, inclement weather and low-visibility environments. For over 68 years, RefrigiWear has supplied the most demanding industries and climates with insulated garments and accessories to keep people warm, safe and productive. RefrigiWear is located in Dahlonega, Georgia.

