White Cap Announces New Corporate Partnership with Toys for Tots

ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") is proud to announce a new U.S. corporate partnership with the nonprofit organization Toys for Tots to benefit their mission of distributing toys to children during the holiday season.

Founded in 1947, Toys for Tots collects and delivers new, unwrapped toys for children in need during the holiday season. Through White Cap's sponsorship, teams across White Cap will be able to help contribute to the Toys for Tots program during the holiday season as they distribute over 18 million toys to 7 million economically disadvantaged children annually.

"Giving back is part of our DNA at White Cap," said Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap. "This is represented through Our Commitment to Our People & Communities and through our company values that guide us in keeping service at the heart of everything we do, whether serving our customers, our communities or each other. We are committed to supporting and empowering our people in making a difference every day."

Through this new partnership, more than 360 U.S. White Cap branches will have the opportunity to coordinate toy drives for their local communities from October to December.

Learn more about Our Commitment to Our People & Communities at White Cap here: Our Commitments.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool, and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program

Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of toys, games and books distributed to children in need is extraordinary. The gifts that are collected by Marines and volunteers during the holiday season, and those that are distributed beyond Christmastime, offer disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. For over seven decades, the program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 281 million less fortunate children. Now, in our 75th year, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children nationwide. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

