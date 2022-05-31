Montgomery Has Gone Organic with New USDA-Certified Juice Bar

Local Entrepreneur Passionate about Providing Community with High-End, Premium Juices, Smoothies, Bowls & Bites

MONTGOMERY, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery residents will now have a new go-to spot to boost their immune system, cleanse and eat and drink purely natural. Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, opened its newest location at 820 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 300.

To celebrate the new location in Montgomery, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, June 4 and will be offering the first 100 customers free smoothies for a year. In addition, there will be promotions going on throughout the day, including buy one get one free cold-press juices from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., buy one get one free smoothies from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., and wraps from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be live music, face painters, balloon artists, and zoo animals.

The Montgomery fast-casual juice bar is owned and operated by health and wellness advocate LaTricia Blank. LaTricia has been an ultrasound technician for 17 years, and in the height of COVID, decided to explore other potential business opportunities. After being introduced to Clean Juice through a friend, LaTricia was immediately attracted to the use of all organic products, and the emphasis on faith and community that Clean Juice has.

"Clean Juice allows me the opportunity to help people remain healthy," said LaTricia. "This is the perfect way to give back to our community, and a great way for us to become more involved with different programs and businesses."

As the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with nearly 100 open stores nationwide, Clean Juice sources only the highest-quality, premium ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí and Greenoa Bowls, toasts, wraps and more. Clean Juice aims to provide the perfect nutrition that comes only from organic food. Made fresh daily, Clean Juice has 10 heavily-dense nutrient cold-pressed juices made daily, which are made non-pasteurized and without heat, resulting in no enzymes being damaged. Also known for its dozens of superfood add-ons, Clean Juice offers fresh, organic spices that can be added to smoothies and juices for added health benefits.

While the concept of juicing has been around since the 1970s, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles discovered a market need for an all-organic juice bar and healthier fast-food options. With no existing concept, they created their own store in Charlotte, N.C. that ultimately led to franchising and a mission to provide communities with a healthy and delicious organic product. Since June 2016, the company has sold over 140 franchises in 23 states.

For more information about the Clean Juice opening in Montgomery, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or call 281-771-3929.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and other healthy food to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. The brand has more than 80 locations across the country. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com and for franchise opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

