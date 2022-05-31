rue21 LAUNCHES #SAYGAY PRIDE 2022 CAMPAIGN PARTNERING WITH LGBTQ NONPROFIT THE TREVOR PROJECT

The #SayGay campaign features gender-neutral fragrances and a bold fashion assortment supporting the most diverse customer base in retail

WARRENDALE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21 , a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its #SayGay Pride 2022 campaign partnering with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. In addition to launching a new gender-neutral clothing assortment and two returning fragrances, rue21 will make a donation to The Trevor Project, which will help expand their free, 24/7 crisis services to serve the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S.

rue21 proudly serves the most vibrant, fastest-growing and historically underserved segment of Gen Z shoppers, who are considered the most socially aware generation. According to a study by global analytics and advice firm Gallup , one in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ. This year's Pride Month campaign and collection further demonstrates the brand's commitment to celebrating inclusivity and community as part of its core values, empowering young people of all identities to express their authentic selves every day.

"Our customer is the heart of our brand, and we proudly stand alongside our community with our #SAYGAY Campaign," said rue21's CEO, Bill Brand. "Our customer base is a kaleidoscope of races, ethnicities, genders and orientations, and we want everyone to feel and look good, simply because they feel and look like themselves. rue21 is committed to empowering people of all identities as part of our core values and ensuring affordable fashion for all to express themselves through style, and we are honored to partner with The Trevor Project once again to bring awareness to the issues facing the LGBTQ community."

The Pride 2022 Collection further empowers the youth and accelerates acceptance by providing them with the freedom of expression through fashion. The collection features a gender-neutral clothing assortment, including accessories, shorts, screen tees, and underwear in sizes XS-4X, and "Unity Love" and "Unity Strong" fragrances. Pricing ranges from $3.99 to $32.99.

Select products feature statements such as "Stay Proud," "Let Me Be Perfectly Queer" and "LGBT Rights Are Human Rights."

"Every product we offer allows our customer to express their individuality through their own personal style while celebrating our differences," said Cat Morisano, Chief Merchandising Officer. "At rue21, integrity matters and we own our words and actions, and our Pride collection is our continued commitment to show that all are accepted, respected and welcomed."

According to research conducted by The Trevor Project, more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people in the U.S. seriously consider suicide –and at least one LGBTQ young person attempts suicide every 45 seconds. Those are staggering numbers, but Trevor's research also indicates that LGBTQ youth who reported having at least one LGBTQ-affirming space had 35% reduced odds of attempting suicide in the past year.

All products in the collection are available at rue21.com and in rue21 stores nationwide. The campaign goes until the end of June. Resources courtesy of The Trevor Project can be found here .

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in Warrendale, they currently operate over 650 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com .

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678678.

