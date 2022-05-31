TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LOUISIANA ENERGY CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Louisiana Energy Conference ("LEC 2022"). The conference is being held at the Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 1-3, 2022.

Tim Moeller, Senior Vice President of Chemicals and Supply Chain, and Jacek Mucha, Vice President of Finance for TETRA's Energy Services Group and Corporate Treasurer, will be participating on a panel titled "U.S. Onshore Oil Field Services - How are Companies Reacting to Increased Demand for Services" on June 3, 2022 and hosting one-on-one meetings on June 2-3, 2022.

Interested parties who would like to listen to the panel discussion or participate in a one-on-one with TETRA's management, please register on the following link (https://louisianaenergyconference.com/).

About LEC 2022

LEC 2022 is an in-person Energy Conference in New Orleans directed to investment professionals including buy-side and sell-side analysts and portfolio managers, private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers, as well as energy industry participants. LEC 2022 will feature a series of approximately 21 presentations, panels and discussions that will address key domestic and international oil, natural gas, renewables and clean energy developments and topics. Confirmed investment professional attendees will also be given the opportunity to participate in one-on-one sessions during the conference.

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

