UBCO Doubles Down on Growth in the U.S. and Expansion of the Powersports Market

With roots in New Zealand, UBCO's U.S. market focus will be boosted with the opening of Hubs in Bend, Los Angeles and San Francisco

BEND, Ore., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBCO , a global leader in electric adventure vehicles (EAVs), is accelerating its presence in the United States, bringing to market an inclusive portfolio of on-and off-road utility and adventure vehicles. Its goal is to make everyday adventure accessible and inclusive, with EAVs that are easy to use, to ride and to maintain, but driven by state-of-the-art engineering and innovative software design.

As one of the largest powersports segments in the world, and with a fast growing hunger for outdoor recreation and exploration activities, the U.S. offers an opportunity for explosive growth. With high demand for its newest models and an estimated 300% increase in sales year over year, UBCO is positioning to spearhead a potential $150 billion expansion of the powersports market.

"Electrification has happened across almost all major transportation segments, however off-road recreation and utility as a category has been underserved by this clean energy transition," says Katherine Sandford, CEO of UBCO. "The robust, versatile and approachable vehicles we're bringing to market are enabling more people than ever to explore the great outdoors, whether that's a mini adventure to the coffee shop or riding the trails far from the beaten track. The demand we're seeing from the US customer is very strong."

Originally founded in 2015, UBCO's electric adventure vehicles have been crafted to withstand tough conditions, while remaining safe to maneuver, easy to service and appealing to existing and new riders alike. UBCO's versatility means that one bike opens up a world of potential no matter the adventure.

With its US headquarters in Oregon, UBCO has created an expansive dealer and e-commerce network, with 98 locations to date, in 23 states. It is now expanding EAVs stateside through partnerships with Tucker Powersports, set to add 200 locations in 2022, and Camping World with its 5 million active customer base and 200+ store footprint.

UBCO Hubs - Ride, care and repair

UBCO has also confirmed the first three US sites for its new containerized, footloose, and scalable Hub network. After piloting in London, UBCO Hubs will be rolling out in San Francisco, Bend, and Los Angeles with specific locations being finalized. They'll provide a place for test rides, daily rentals, servicing, tips and tricks, and lessons on how to perform simple maintenance and repairs on their UBCO vehicle. Hubs will also include coffee and iconic NZ pie stations, bringing UBCO's homegrown roots stateside.

"There is a lot we can do to showcase easier, safer and fun, electrified riding options and our hubs create a safe, low pressure space to give it a go," says Sandford, who will be speaking about this new approach at Micromobility Europe in Amsterdam on June 1-2. "And what's really exciting is that we are starting to build a culture of care and repair in micromobility by reconnecting customers with their ride. We can show them how to get the maximum experience, but to be confident in taking care of it, as if it was an extension of themselves."

"And there's a lot more to come product and model-wise as we electrify mobility in the outdoor and recreation, powersports and agricultural markets. By keeping accessibility at the heart of everything we do, the sky's the limit!"

The brand expects continued success as it grows in the U.S. both in reach and in staff and operations. This incorporates a headstrong leadership team with the recent hirings of Kim Chaumillon as Chief People Officer, Chirag Patel and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Manufacturing, and Oliver Hutaff as Chief Financial Officer.

As one of twelve New Zealand-based brands delegated into the United States by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, UBCO continues to forge new strategic partnerships with recent key brands including Tucker Powersports, Camping World, Reef Technologies , and Chemix (battery technology) .

For more information on UBCO, or to find a dealer closest to you, please visit ubcobikes.com .

About UBCO

UBCO is the category defining Electric Adventure Vehicle (EAV) company opening up adventure to more people than ever before. It is designing the world's most inclusive, fun and versatile e-vehicles for both adventure and work. Since its launch in 2015, UBCO has rapidly developed into an intelligent vehicle platform poised to disrupt the underserved lightweight adventure and utility markets. Founded in Tauranga, New Zealand, UBCO can now be found in select international markets across North America, the UK, Australasia and Europe.

