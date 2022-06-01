Edgemesh Receives Verification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG)

Edgemesh joins TAG's registry of known and trusted players in the digital ad ecosystem and the organization's Anti-Fraud Working Group

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgemesh, provider of the AI platform that delivers the fastest online web experience, today announced the company has been verified by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an advertising industry self-regulatory organization aimed at fighting criminal activity and strengthening brand safety in digital advertising.

This announcement comes on the heels of Edgemesh's May 2022 announcement of its new Ad Protect solution, a major feature upgrade to its Edgemesh Server product. Ad Protect identifies and protects brands against ad fraud and click fraud at the infrastructure-level – dramatically reducing retailers' advertising budget losses due to ad fraud. Ad Protect works at the infrastructure-level to examine user activity and requests to determine the legitimacy of the interaction with the brand's website. The solution monitors every request, header, SSL certificates, the speed with which the visitor moves from page to page, and even the browser "fingerprint" to provide a highly effective way to detect malice and prevent ad fraud.

By becoming TAG-Registered, Edgemesh joins other verified organizations in supporting the growth of a transparent digital advertising supply chain.

"Ad fraud and click fraud are growing worse every year, posing significant problems for retailers - especially in the U.S where it's expected to account for 35% of the ad losses in 2022, which is equivalent to about $23 billion," said Jake Loveless, CEO, Edgemesh. "As an e-commerce acceleration platform, we saw the theft of ad spend occurring across our customer base, with losses adding up to about $11,000 per customer on a daily basis. Being verified by TAG and joining its Anti-Fraud Working Group further affirms our commitment to doing all we can to help our customers fight back against schemes by bad actors to steal ad dollars."

TAG Working Groups develop and maintain the certification standards for each of TAG's certification programs, as well as the fraud, threat-sharing, and brand safety tools. Bringing together thought leaders from across the industry, these working groups ensure that TAG stays on the cutting edge of digital advertising best practice – and ahead of criminal enterprises.

Edgemesh will join the Anti-Fraud Working Group , which works to combat the negative impact of fraudulent bot-generated, non-human traffic by working with TAG to develop and enhance anti-fraud standards, protocols and tools for all types of entities in the supply chain. The group reviews all of TAG's anti-fraud standards and tools on an annual basis and updates them to ensure they remain on the cutting edge of industry best practice.

TAG launched its Certified Against Fraud Program in 2016 to combat invalid traffic in the digital advertising supply chain. Companies that are shown to abide by the Certified Against Fraud Guidelines receive the Certified Against Fraud Seal and use the seal to publicly communicate their commitment to combating fraud.

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the global certification programme designed to fight against criminal activity and protect brand safety in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 700+ member TAG community includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net .

About Edgemesh

At Edgemesh ( @edgemeshinc ), speed matters. Edgemesh is a global web acceleration company that empowers e-commerce brands to deliver faster, more streamlined websites for the optimal user experience. With just one line of code, Edgemesh's AI-based platform enables ecommerce brands to accelerate their websites up to 50 percent, resulting in increased conversion rates of 20% or more. Customers include Lenovo, Dr. Squatch, Kitsch, Easystandard, Kos and more. The company is based in Laguna Beach, CA. For more information, please visit https://edgemesh.com/ .

