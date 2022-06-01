FleetPride Partners With BBB Industries and the Boys & Girls Club to Build Bicycles for Local Youth

IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that its leadership team recently partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to complete a "Charity Bike Build" during their Spring Leadership Meeting. This generous philanthropic program encourages teamwork and ingenuity, while contributing to the charitable work of the Boys & Girls Club, which has provided nearly $3.5 million worth of bikes to children around the world within the past decade.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"What an incredible way to not only host a team building event with high energy, genuine laughter, and fun, but to do it with others in our hearts. FleetPride has a long history of giving back to our local communities," said Mike Duffy, CEO of FleetPride. "We are grateful to our leadership team and to the Boys & Girls Club for joining together to make this event possible."

FleetPride kicked off its 2022 "Charity Bike Build" event on May 18, with 175 leaders from across the nation being assigned to teams, then challenged to earn parts and tools needed to complete their bike build. "With no smart phones allowed, teams had to work together to answer trivia questions and solve puzzles to successfully earn the parts needed to complete their bicycle. It was tough work, but such a fun and memorable event. FleetPride is such a great partner; we were honored to be a part of this event!" said Ryan Wilson, director of CV sales for BBB Industries. Safety tests and quality inspections were completed on all bikes to ensure proper installation prior to delivery to the Boys & Girls Club.

"We are beyond excited FleetPride chose to partner with us in building these bikes to further our mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. The joy a child has when they receive one of these bikes is indescribable," said Fralonda Aubrey, Mobile Program Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. "We had the pleasure of disseminating them within our community on May 22 and the children were thrilled, as were their parents. We thank FleetPride for linking arms with us in this endeavor."

If you would like more information on working with the Boys & Girls Club in your area, you can find more information at www.bgca.org.

"FleetPride continues to strengthen its bonds within our communities by partnering with local programs such as the "Charity Bike Build." The joy shared as we worked together to build these bikes for the youth of Tarrant County was something our team will remember for a lifetime," shared Beth Corl, FleetPride's senior vice president of human resources.

As a leader in the industry, FleetPride is committed to strengthening its charitable efforts and has long-term plans to continue raising awareness and support for organizations like the Boys & Girls Club.

