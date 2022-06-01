PRO EXP MEDIA RELEASES HOLOBYTES, A CELEBRITY-BASED AUGMENTED REALITY-ENHANCED NFT PLATFORM

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin, American singer-songwriter and Multi-Platinum selling recording artist Debbie Gibson, and others join holobytes' growing celebrity roster for upcoming NFT drops.

Celebrities from the world of entertainment, music and sports are collaborating with holobytes to create exclusive digital experiences with their fans and NFT collectors.

holobytes is the only NFT platform that brings together the power of blockchain and Pro Exp Media's patent pending augmented reality technology, creating living experiences between celebrities and their fans.

"We make it possible for celebrities to offer exciting autographed, limited edition, AR-enhanced NFTs that become a part of your living space," said Jordan Thorsteinson, Co-Founder & President, Pro Exp Media. "These aren't just images or videos — they're literally augmented reality-enhanced NFTs that allow you to enjoy them as virtual holograms."

This expanding expression of digital culture is capturing the imagination of forward-thinking entertainers, recording artists and athletes who are signing on to curate, explore and share limited-edition keepsakes and moments with their communities.

Many celebrities are joining holobytes to create special connections and "digital handshakes" with fans, including Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin, American singer-songwriter and Multi-Platinum selling recording artist Debbie Gibson, and players from the league-leading MLS soccer club, the LAFC .

"I'm always looking for new ways to stay in touch with my fan base; the world of NFTs is a new way to reach out and stay connected," said Hollywood star Marlee Matlin. "After taking a look at the entire NFT space, I found holobytes' technology to be a standout in this crowded forum. Their approach really excited me and I can't wait to work with augmented reality-enhanced NFTs!"

"I love connecting with my fans in a unique way," stated pop icon Debbie Gibson. "This is reminiscent of the trading cards from early in my career that I still autograph to this day. My favorite word is 'newstalgic', which is what this AR-enhanced NFT is — a modern take on a collectible experience to share with my fans!"

"The NFT world is something that has caught my attention the last few months," explained LAFC forward Cristian Arango "It is a growing business and I am excited to work with holobytes in this new venture. I look forward to seeing the success of this project develop!"

holobytes is powered by Flow, the world's most innovative blockchain technology, which boasts high performance and energy efficiency, between 10,000 and 100,000 times less energy than competing technologies. Plus, holobytes is making it easy for consumers and fans to purchase NFTs with Visa and Mastercard.

To find out what AR-enhanced NFTs are dropping soon, sign up at holobytes.io .

About holobytes

holobytes is a product of Vancouver, BC, Canada-based Pro Exp Media Inc., an immersive technology company specializing in consumer engaging Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and NFT blockchain technology for professional sports, music and entertainment companies. Clients range from Bud Light and Coca-Cola to the LA Kings and Kiss.

View original content:

SOURCE Pro Exp Media Inc.