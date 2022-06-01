TEXAS COUPLE OPENS THIRD HOUSTON-AREA CHICKEN SALAD CHICK WITH LAKE JACKSON DEBUT

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to first 100 guests on June 15th-

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Lake Jackson, Texas, which will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating area. This marks the brand's 11th Houston-area location and third restaurant from franchise owners Kim and Clarke Hayes, who opened Chicken Salad Chick Pearland in 2020 and expanded to Pasadena this past January. Located at 101 Winding Way, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Jackson will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, June 15th by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, June 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, June 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.**

Friday, June 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

Saturday June 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.**

Multi-unit franchise owners Kim and Clarke Hayes of H7 EATS, LLC own and operate the new Lake Jackson Chick. Graduates of Texas A&M and Houston locals, both have career backgrounds in sales and are passionate about customer service. They were thrilled to discover the Chicken Salad Chick business opportunity, quickly embracing the brand's culture and emphasis on flavorful, made-from-scratch food served from the heart. Expanding their business and becoming further ingrained in their Houston-area communities over these past two years has been an exciting accomplishment.

"We are blown away by the enthusiasm and support of our guests each time we open a new restaurant," said Kim Hayes. "Chicken Salad Chick is such a special combination of food, family and community, and we love being able to serve our neighbors and know we are providing delicious meals made fresh every day."

Chicken Salad Chick in Lake Jackson will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickLakeJacksonTX.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 215 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

