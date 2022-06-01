WHITE CASTLE EXPANDS RETAIL FOOD OFFERING VIA PARTNERSHIP WITH BELLISIO FOODS; TO BRING ICONIC CHICKEN RINGS TO RETAILERS NATIONWIDE

Frozen Chicken Rings in Two Flavors Highlight Debut Line in Summer 2022

MINNEAPOLIS and COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle®, America's first fast-food hamburger chain and the retail leader in frozen Sliders, and Bellisio Foods, one of the nation's largest, most trusted frozen food companies, have announced a partnership to bring White Castle's popular Chicken Rings to retail outlets across the U.S.

White Castle Chicken Rings are the new, delicious addition to the freezer aisle for Craver Nation, debuting in two flavors, Original and Spicy, in summer 2022. Made with tender, juicy white meat chicken and lightly breaded to perfection in a fun ring shape, White Castle Chicken Rings deliver bold, crispy taste. Packaged in a stand-up, resealable pouch, they're ready to satisfy every crave anytime.

"We are thrilled to support the expansion of the White Castle retail portfolio," said Steve Young, CEO of Bellisio Foods, Inc. "With consumers turning to the frozen aisle for new innovation, and snacking at home doubling over the past two years, this is the perfect time to fulfill consumer needs for more delicious options."

"This partnership accelerates offering one of our most craveable restaurant menu items to retailers nationwide," said Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle, "We are excited to give shoppers the ability to discover a high quality, fun to eat product that runs rings around the competition."

White Castle, famous for its craveable portfolio of sliders and sides, celebrates its 35th birthday in retail this year. The company was the first fast-food chain to introduce its retail division in 1987, and today is a category leader in frozen Sliders, available in retailers large and small, in all 50 states. White Castle Chicken Rings, the latest in White Castle's retail innovations, are also expected to be available nationwide.

White Castle and Bellisio Foods are exploring other grocery portfolio expansion opportunities and hope to announce more soon.

More information about White Castle's retail offerings can be found at whitecastle.com/grocery.

ABOUT BELLISIO FOODS

Bellisio Foods, Inc. is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing frozen food companies with a rich 30-year history of providing quality, innovative food tailored to consumer tastes and lifestyles. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Bellisio Foods produces more than 400 products spanning a wide variety of frozen food categories, including single and multi-serve entrees, snacks and side dishes. Bellisio markets these products under its Michelina's, Authentic Asia and Eat! Brands, as well as under licensed brands Boston Market, Atkins and Quest. The company also co-manufactures private label, retail and foodservice products. Bellisio Foods, Inc. is a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Foods, based in Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, visit bellisiofoods.com.

ABOUT WHITE CASTLE®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night. Through its retail division, which launched in 1987, White Castle also offers its famous fare in freezer aisles of grocery, convenience and club stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options. White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies."

Contacts:

White Castle

Wendy Schwantes, Paul Werth Associates

P: 614-224-8114 or C: 614-774-9936

wschwantes@werthpr.com

Mac Joseph, Paul Werth Associates

P: 614-224-8114 or C: 858-775-1267

mjoseph@werthpr.com

Bellisio Foods

Tom Lindell

612.747.6414

tom@tomlindell.com

