Winston & Strawn Names Kelly Hunsaker Office Managing Partner of Firm’s Silicon Valley Office

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP has elevated intellectual property Partner Kelly Hunsaker to Office Managing Partner of the firm's Silicon Valley office. Kelly replaces former Winston Partner Kathi Vidal, who was recently sworn in as Undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and as Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Kelly maintains a national patent and IP litigation and trial practice. Her patent litigation work covers a wide range of technologies and industries, especially in high-tech fields involving computer software and hardware, consumer electronics, cloud computing, and networking technologies. Kelly has also handled cases in other areas of commercial and IP litigation, including trademark, trade secret, copyright, and technology-licensing disputes. She counsels clients on patent and IP strategy, pre-suit investigations and due diligence, and proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and International Trade Commission.

"I am honored to assume the leadership role of an office that provides legal and business solutions to today's most cutting-edge technology companies," said Kelly. "Our Silicon Valley team offers critical services to a wide range of clients whose innovations truly power the global economy."

"Kelly is the right person to lead our firm's Silicon Valley office," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Her in-depth knowledge of patent and other IP issues and her record of advocacy on behalf of companies at the vanguard of technology and law have prepared her well for stepping into this highly visible role."

Kelly is the Silicon Valley chair of Winston's Women's Leadership Initiative, and she is part of the firm's Disruptive Technologies and Waco Watch groups. She received her J.D. from UC Hastings Law and her B.B.A. from the University of Texas.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

