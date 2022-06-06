Remedy Drinks Rapidly Expands U.S. Presence with Multiple National Distribution Channels and New Product Flavor Launch

Global Leading Kombucha Brand Expands Distribution to National Retailers Albertsons and Safeway and Grows Presence at Walmart and Target Stores

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Drinks, the makers of delicious and gut-friendly no sugar, live-cultured drinks, announced today the expansion of its U.S. presence across national retailers and multiple distribution channels. In addition, the brand has announced a new flavor, Mango Passion, to its refreshing range of sparkling kombucha drinks that are small-batch, craft-made, and all authentically brewed.

In the U.S., Remedy Drinks now has a nationwide presence at all Albertsons and Safeway stores and banners across the country. This is Remedy's first launch into a national retailer with availability in more than 2,000 Albertsons and Safeway stores. Additionally, Remedy increased its store count across popular mass grocery retailers, Walmart and Target. With this expansion, Remedy is currently in more than 6,000 retail doors in the U.S. and is set to reach 10,000 by the end of 2022. Remedy's domestic revenue in 2022 is forecasted to be at least five times what it was in 2021, due largely to the brand's accelerated growth and retail expansion this year alone.

Remedy Drinks is also making headway in regional retailers across the country with its expansion in California into Erewhon, Savemart, Lucky, Raleys, Berkeley Bowl, Rainbow Grocery, and Bristol Farms. On the East Coast and in the Midwest, Remedy is now available at Hyvee, LIDL, Cub, Tops, and Weis. Remedy is also available via online marketplaces like Imperfect Foods, Misfit Market, Boxed.com, Snack Magic and Hive, among others. As nontraditional retail channels have proven to be successful platforms for the brand, Remedy has also expanded its presence with Vistar, Dot Foods, Carnival Cruise Lines, and other food and delivery services. By the end of the year, Remedy will also expand its Kroger footprint into Ralphs stores.

"Our greatest appeal to distributors, retailers, and customers alike has been Remedy's price point, no sugar platform, shelf-stable capabilities, and our incredible flavor profile. Reaching 10,000+ retail doors in the U.S. in one year has been a tremendous milestone delivered by a small, but best-in-class sales team," said Dan Leja Senior Vice President of Sales at Remedy Drinks. "There is a large and growing demand in the market for shelf-stable and gut-healthy products. Even nontraditional channels are beginning to increase their functional drink assortments, which makes the timing of our expansion impeccable. This growth phase will continue to rapidly heighten our consumer recognition."

In addition to its impressive roster of new distributors and retailers, Remedy has added an all-new flavor to its lineup of tasty Kombucha drinks, with the introduction of Mango Passion, launching just in time for National Mango month in June. The new no sugar, fizzy and fruity flavor is all-natural, with an added pinch of passionfruit for a tangy, ripe and ready taste. Like all Remedy Drinks, Mango Passion is made using the brand's conventional technique of a 30-day brewing process to improve its flavor and strength of living cultures and organic acids, creating a light, and refreshing better-for-you beverage. Each can of Mango Passion is only five calories and is available for purchase on remedydrinks.com, just in time for summer.

Remedy Drinks are available for purchase on the Remedy Drinks website, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, and through online sites such as Instacart, Imperfect Foods and Boxed.com. For more information on Remedy, please visit www.remedydrinks.com.

About Remedy:

Remedy Drinks was launched in 2012 by fermentation fanatics Sarah and Emmet Condon in their Melbourne, Australia kitchen. With the vision to make healthy beverages tasty and convenient, and just overall better, Remedy offers delicious and healthy no sugar, live-cultured drinks, chock full of organic acids, and antioxidants. No sugar means Remedy's raw and unpasteurized, strong cultures are able to stay live throughout shelf life, with no risk of fermentation, allowing them to be stable both in or out of the fridge. Remedy is the delightfully unexpected side of better-for-you beverages, with their refreshing range of gut-friendly offerings, including six fruit-inspired Kombucha flavors, Mixers, Sparkling ACV, and clean energy drinks. For more information on Remedy, please visit www.remedydrinks.com.

