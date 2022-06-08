Pure Storage Introduces FlashBlade//S: A Revolutionary Platform that Addresses the Demands of Unstructured Data and Modern Application Growth

New architecture disaggregates resources to give customers the freedom to scale in any direction, unlocking the most diverse set of workloads while providing investment protection

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® techfest22, Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the FlashBlade®//S family of products with a new modular architecture built on uniquely co-designed hardware and software. The new platform leverages a nearly unlimited scalable metadata architecture, offering more than double the density, performance, and power efficiency of previous versions. The platform evolves over time in alignment with customer requirements.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

In 2017, Pure Storage rewrote the rules for scale-out storage by introducing FlashBlade as a unified fast file and object platform – the first high performance storage solution for modern data. Pure also architected its software and created DirectFlash technology to anticipate the future need for flash across a wide spectrum of workloads.

With today's announcement, Pure revolutionizes the market again with FlashBlade//S by introducing a modular architecture that disaggregates compute from capacity. Storage, compute, and networking elements can be upgraded flexibly and non-disruptively, delivering a highly configurable and customizable file and object platform to address the broadest set of modern workloads. It can deliver both the highest levels of performance and capacity optimization with Pure's proprietary all-QLC architecture without the need for expensive caching solutions.

According to IDC, disaggregation of storage platforms provides more flexibility in creating highly efficient IT infrastructures. It not only enables administrators to assemble the right balance of IT resources for a given workload to minimize costs, it also allows them to perform upgrades on different resources independently as needed.

Designed for forward-thinking organizations, FlashBlade//S delivers:

Future-Proofing with Evergreen ™ Subscription: By leveraging the full power of Evergreen subscription-based services, customers get unmatched flexibility and non-disruptive upgrades with FlashBlade//S. Organizations never have to worry about their storage platform becoming obsolete or disruptive data migrations again. This is further improved with today's announcement detailing the expanded Evergreen portfolio . By leveraging the full power of Evergreen subscription-based services, customers get unmatched flexibility and non-disruptive upgrades with FlashBlade//S. Organizations never have to worry about their storage platform becoming obsolete or disruptive data migrations again. This is further improved with today's announcement detailing the expanded

Peace of Mind for Sustainability Demands: As end users are under more pressure to prioritize sustainability, the new FlashBlade//S family helps them deliver on these needs with better performance on key metrics such as capacity per watt, bandwidth per watt, and capacity per rack-unit, resulting in an overall smaller data center footprint. For these reasons Meta chose Pure to power its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC). As end users are under more pressure to prioritize sustainability, the new FlashBlade//S family helps them deliver on these needs with better performance on key metrics such as capacity per watt, bandwidth per watt, and capacity per rack-unit, resulting in an overall smaller data center footprint. For these reasons Meta chose Pure to power its(RSC).

Performance at Scale, Simplicity, and Efficiency of Unstructured Data: The new FlashBlade//S family, through closely engineered hardware and Purity//FB 4.0 software, pushes the boundaries of performance, scale, and efficiency. FlashBlade//S will also accelerate the pace of innovation and help bring denser and more power efficient technologies to market faster. This enables customers to achieve simplicity, exabyte level scale, and the multi-dimensional performance required for consolidation of key unstructured data workloads.

"The architectural differentiation of FlashBlade//S is a result of better science driving innovation in both software and hardware. It enables exceptional performance, efficiency, and scalability, providing customers with flexibility and confidence in their long term unstructured data strategy. It is not only the last scale-out platform organizations will ever need, but also the right choice for meeting environmental and sustainability ambitions, which are increasingly important to customers." – Matt Burr, General Manager, FlashBlade, Pure Storage

"To better accommodate the evolving nature of unstructured data workloads, organizations need a modern storage platform that legacy designs simply cannot match. The new disaggregated architecture and deeply co-engineered software and hardware makes FlashBlade//S a highly attractive choice for customers looking for a high performance, scalable platform that also provides environmental efficiencies." – Patrick Moorhead, Founder, Moor Insights and Strategy

As part of today's launch, Pure also announced the next generation of AIRI ®//S , the industry's first comprehensive AI-Ready Infrastructure powered by NVIDIA. This Pure and NVIDIA solution further enhances FlashBlade's expansive set of use cases across AI, machine learning, and modern analytics.

General availability of the FlashBlade//S products will start in Q2 FY23.

To learn more, visit:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure:

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage