SK hynix to Supply Industry's First HBM3 DRAM to NVIDIA

Mass production of world's best-performing DRAM, HBM3, comes just seven months after development announcement

HBM3 to be combined with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU for accelerated computing

SK hynix aims to solidify leadership in premium DRAM market

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced that it began mass production of HBM3, the world's best-performing DRAM.

* HBM (High Bandwidth Memory): High-value, high-performance memory that vertically interconnects multiple DRAM chips and dramatically increases data processing speed in comparison to traditional DRAM products. HBM3 DRAM is the 4th generation HBM product, succeeding HBM (1st generation), HBM2 (2nd generation) and HBM2E (3rd generation).:000660

(PRNewswire)

The announcement comes just seven months after the company became the first in the industry to develop HBM3 in October, and is expected to solidify the company's leadership in the premium DRAM market.

With accelerating advancements in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data, major global tech companies are seeking ways to quickly process rapidly increasing volumes of data. HBM, with significant competitiveness in data processing speed and performance compared with traditional DRAM, is expected to draw broad industry attention and see rising adoption.

(PRNewswire)

NVIDIA has recently completed its performance evaluation of SK hynix's HBM3 samples. SK hynix will provide HBM3 for NVIDIA systems expected to ship starting in the third quarter of this year. SK hynix will expand HBM3 volume in the first half in accordance with NVIDIA's schedule.

The highly anticipated NVIDIA H100 is the world's largest and most powerful accelerator. SK hynix's HBM3 is expected to enhance accelerated computing performance with up to 819GB/s of memory bandwidth, equivalent to the transmission of 163 FHD (Full-HD) movies (5GB standard) every second.

Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, president and chief marketing officer at SK hynix, states that the company has secured top-notch competitiveness in the premium DRAM market through its close work with NVIDIA. "We aim to become a solution provider that deeply understands and addresses our customers' needs through continuous open collaboration," he said.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.