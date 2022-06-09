DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.

"We delivered solid first-quarter results, growing revenue by 25% year-over-year and adding nearly 67,000 new customers, bringing our total global customer base to 1.24 million. We also bolstered our leadership team with key new hires who, together with our existing team, are ensuring we're well-positioned to grow and scale our business," said Dan Springer , CEO of DocuSign. "With over a billion users worldwide, the proven value of our products, and the significant opportunity we have ahead of us, we're confident in our ability to successfully navigate the challenges of a dynamic global environment."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $588.7 million , an increase of 25% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $569.3 million , an increase of 26% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $19.4 million , an increase of 13% year-over-year.

Billings were $613.6 million , an increase of 16% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 78% for both periods. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% for both periods.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.14 on 200 million shares outstanding compared to $0 .04 on 194 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.38 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $0 .44 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $196.3 million compared to $135.6 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $174.6 million compared to $123.0 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1,063.8 million at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Executive Appointments. DocuSign appointed the following key new leaders:

DocuSign CLM Essentials. DocuSign introduced CLM Essentials, a fast, easy and affordable way to get started with CLM. CLM Essentials makes contract management accessible to medium sized businesses and departments that are looking for a quick solution to help automate many of the most common agreement processes — such as document generation, collaboration, workflows and repository.

DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2022 Product Release 1. DocuSign announced many new product capabilities and enhancements with highlights in the following areas:

Microsoft Partnership Expansion . On June 7, 2022 , DocuSign announced an expansion of its global strategic partnership with Microsoft to offer new DocuSign Agreement Cloud integrations and capabilities across Microsoft's business solutions. As part of the agreement, Microsoft and DocuSign will also expand the use of each other's products within their own organizations. Microsoft will adopt DocuSign's products and services, including DocuSign eSignature and CLM, to streamline select e-signature and contract management workflows.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

Quarter ending July 31, 2022 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $600 to $604 Subscription revenue $583 to $587 Billings $599 to $609 Non-GAAP gross margin 79% to 81% Non-GAAP operating margin 16% to 18% Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210









Year ending January 31, 2023 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $2,470 to $2,482 Subscription revenue $2,394 to $2,406 Billings $2,521 to $2,541 Non-GAAP gross margin 79% to 81% Non-GAAP operating margin 16% to 18% Provision for income taxes $7 to $11 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding our growth, the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, and the anticipated benefits of our strategic partnership with Microsoft, including the implementation of new integrations or features and the adoption of certain products. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to our expectations regarding the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the easing of related regulations and measures as the pandemic and its related effects begin to abate or have abated, on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and future profitability and growth; our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the businesses of our customers, partners and suppliers, and the economy, as well as the macro- and micro-effects of the pandemic, including the pace of the digital transformation of business and differing levels of demand for our products as our customers' priorities, resources, financial conditions and economic outlook change; global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, rising interest rates and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market, and the development of the market for our products, which is new and evolving; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of businesses we may acquire, and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; our ability to estimate the size and potential growth of our target market; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 filed on March 25, 2022 , our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 , which we expect to file on June 9, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20% tax rate.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 Revenue:





Subscription $ 569,251

$ 451,935 Professional services and other 19,441

17,143 Total revenue 588,692

469,078 Cost of revenue:





Subscription 105,159

78,071 Professional services and other 27,257

27,171 Total cost of revenue 132,416

105,242 Gross profit 456,276

363,836 Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 300,697

239,119 Research and development 112,227

85,416 General and administrative 62,578

50,038 Total operating expenses 475,502

374,573 Loss from operations (19,226)

(10,737) Interest expense (1,649)

(1,672) Interest income and other income (expense), net (4,650)

6,037 Loss before provision for income taxes (25,525)

(6,372) Provision for income taxes 1,848

1,982 Net loss $ (27,373)

$ (8,354) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.04) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 199,666

194,342







Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses





Cost of revenue—subscription $ 10,613

$ 6,018 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 5,082

5,535 Sales and marketing 47,431

38,135 Research and development 32,205

20,462 General and administrative 15,392

10,986

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) April 30, 2022

January 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 638,190

$ 509,059 Investments—current 329,425

293,763 Accounts receivable, net 300,872

440,950 Contract assets—current 13,368

12,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,669

63,236 Total current assets 1,362,524

1,319,596 Investments—noncurrent 94,751

94,938 Property and equipment, net 183,704

184,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 116,589

126,021 Goodwill 354,056

355,058 Intangible assets, net 87,277

98,816 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 313,760

311,835 Other assets—noncurrent 61,470

50,337 Total assets $ 2,574,131

$ 2,541,265 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 26,213

$ 52,804 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 92,936

91,377 Accrued compensation 137,724

160,163 Convertible senior notes—current 16

— Contract liabilities—current 1,049,534

1,029,891 Operating lease liabilities—current 37,293

37,404 Total current liabilities 1,343,716

1,371,639 Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent 719,616

718,487 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 15,794

16,725 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 114,976

126,340 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 9,079

9,316 Other liabilities—noncurrent 22,001

23,255 Total liabilities 2,225,182

2,265,762 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock (1,648)

(1,532) Additional paid-in capital 1,835,187

1,720,013 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,048)

(4,809) Accumulated deficit (1,465,562)

(1,438,189) Total stockholders' equity 348,949

275,503 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,574,131

$ 2,541,265

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (27,373)

$ (8,354) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 21,301

20,037 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 43,990

30,933 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,284

1,319 Non-cash operating lease costs 6,442

6,943 Stock-based compensation expense 110,723

81,637 Deferred income taxes 72

264 Other 4,907

(6,359) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 140,078

73,205 Contract assets (808)

1,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,351)

(15,670) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (50,512)

(46,154) Other assets (6,651)

(3,167) Accounts payable (23,197)

(21,593) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,148

11,080 Accrued compensation (23,220)

(34,048) Contract liabilities 18,712

51,648 Operating lease liabilities (8,259)

(7,731) Net cash provided by operating activities 196,286

135,597 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (129,735)

(96,925) Sales of marketable securities —

2,002 Maturities of marketable securities 91,055

37,513 Purchases of strategic and other investments (2,125)

(500) Purchases of property and equipment (21,709)

(12,596) Net cash used in investing activities (62,514)

(70,506) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of convertible senior notes —

(36,684) Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (24,739)

(106,053) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,938

6,616 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 24,151

23,167 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 1,350

(112,954) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,180)

779 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 129,942

(47,084) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 509,679

566,336 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 639,621

$ 519,252

(1) $1.4 million and $0.6 million of restricted cash was included at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 456,276

$ 363,836 Add: Stock-based compensation 15,695

11,553 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,403

3,171 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 791

2,774 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 475,165

$ 381,334 GAAP gross margin 78 %

78 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 %

81 %







GAAP subscription gross profit $ 464,092

$ 373,864 Add: Stock-based compensation 10,613

6,018 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,403

3,171 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 508

1,442 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 477,616

$ 384,495 GAAP subscription gross margin 82 %

83 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

2 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 84 %

85 %







GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (7,816)

$ (10,028) Add: Stock-based compensation 5,082

5,535 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 283

1,332 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (2,451)

$ (3,161) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (40) %

(58) % Non-GAAP adjustments 27 %

40 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (13) %

(18) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 GAAP sales and marketing $ 300,697

$ 239,119 Less: Stock-based compensation (47,431)

(38,135) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,205)

(3,358) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (2,290)

(6,778) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 247,771

$ 190,848 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 51 %

51 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 42 %

41 %







GAAP research and development $ 112,227

$ 85,416 Less: Stock-based compensation (32,205)

(20,462) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,533)

(4,176) Non-GAAP research and development $ 78,489

$ 60,778 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 19 %

18 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13 %

13 %







GAAP general and administrative $ 62,578

$ 50,038 Less: Stock-based compensation (15,392)

(10,986) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (485)

(2,555) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 46,701

$ 36,497 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 11 %

11 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 8 %

8 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 GAAP loss from operations $ (19,226)

$ (10,737) Add: Stock-based compensation 110,723

81,136 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,608

6,529 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 5,099

16,283 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 102,204

$ 93,211 GAAP operating margin (3) %

(2) % Non-GAAP adjustments 20 %

22 % Non-GAAP operating margin 17 %

20 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 GAAP net loss $ (27,373)

$ (8,354) Add: Stock-based compensation 110,723

81,136 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,608

6,529 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 5,099

16,283 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,284

1,319 Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments (340)

(5,119) Add: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (17,522)

— Non-GAAP net income $ 77,479

$ 91,794







Numerator:





Non-GAAP net income $ 77,479

$ 91,794 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes (18)

36 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 77,461

$ 91,830







Denominator:





Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 199,666

194,342 Effect of dilutive securities 6,309

13,539 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 205,975

207,881







GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.04) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.39

0.47 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.38

0.44

(1) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%. Estimating a non-GAAP tax rate of 20%, the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $16.8 million.

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 196,286

$ 135,597 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (21,709)

(12,596) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 174,577

$ 123,001 Net cash used in investing activities $ (62,514)

$ (70,506) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ 1,350

$ (112,954)

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended

April 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Revenue $ 588,692

$ 469,078 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,074,460

857,969 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,049,106)

(800,940) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 18,273

21,021 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (18,756)

(19,737) Non-GAAP billings $ 613,563

$ 527,391

