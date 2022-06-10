P&G reflects on AAPI Heritage Month, looks ahead to sustained diversity efforts

As AAPI Heritage Month comes to a close, P&G continues to raise awareness, spark dialogue, and bring communities together with Gold House and Marvel Studios' "Ms.Marvel," Original series streaming June 8 on Disney+.

CINCINNATI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G kicked off AAPI Heritage Month with the release of "The Name," a short film which chronicles the early life of a Korean American girl named Yeong Joo. Created to bring awareness to the impact names have on one's sense of belonging, "The Name" follows Yeong Joo from birth to adolescence, highlighting important milestones such as receiving her name, making a friend and her first experience with discomfort surrounding her name.

The film was a part of an integrated campaign that included digital and social media activities, such as the #OurNamesBelong hashtag, celebrity and influencer amplification with Daniel Dae Kim, Michelle Yeoh, Ming Na Wen, and Mari Takahashi, and others.

P&G also joined forces with Gold House , the leading AAPI changemaker fighting socioeconomic equity. To highlight AAPI contributions to American society, P&G sponsored Gold House's A100 List , a collection of the most influential Asian and Pacific Islander figures of the past year. This year's honorees were celebrated at the inaugural Gold Gala on May 21, with celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Henry Golding, Daniel Dae Kim and more in attendance.

Attendees walking the Gold Carpet were asked to share their P&G Name Stories to bring further awareness to the importance of uplifting Asian names. Honorees including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh, television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and "Turning Red" actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared their personal name stories, as well as insights into the meaning behind them.

Following his name story, Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung spoke on the significance of AAPI representation in Hollywood. "Today – graciously, quietly, but ferociously – we are here," said Gurung.

Together with Gold House, P&G also co-hosted an inspiring panel discussion featuring executives from The Walt Disney Studios and "Ms. Marvel" executive producer Sana Amanat. In addition to key insights from Marvel Studios provided by Mindy Hamilton, SVP Partnership Marketing, Marya Bangee, head of Disney Studio's RISE (Representation, Inclusion Strategies and Engagement) team, spoke about the work her team is doing to ensure authenticity in storytelling and ongoing community e ngagemen t. As AAPI Heritage Month comes to a close, P&G looks forward to the release of "Ms. Marvel," an Original series from Marvel Studios, streaming June 8 on Disney+. In a historic first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Ms. Marvel" introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City struggling to fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to.

During this panel discussion, Damon Jones, P&G Chief Communications Officer, also shared key insights that went into the creation of not only "The Name" campaign, but also into company-wide equality and inclusion initiatives.

P&G is a global trailblazer in advocacy for diverse communities honoring and celebrating diversity and inclusion with The Name, Widen the Screen and Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel."

