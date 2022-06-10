XFL Names Troy Brown as Vice President, Security and Operations

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced that Troy Brown has joined the League as Vice President, Security and Operations. Brown will manage all operations and activities of the XFL Security Department across League headquarters, practice facilities and team venues. He will report to Russ Brandon, President of the XFL.

"Troy brings an impressive background of security and stadium operations experience to the XFL and we are pleased to welcome him to our team," said Brandon. "When our season kicks off in February 2023, we want to make sure that every person in attendance has a fun, seamless and – most importantly – safe experience, which is why this role is of the utmost importance to us. Troy is an ideal expert to lead our security initiatives and he will play an integral part in ensuring the safety of all of our fans, players and staff."

In this role, Brown will oversee the XFL Security Department, including the appointment of security directors for each of the teams, and establish protocols to identify, investigate and mitigate security issues within the League as they arise. He will serve as a league liaison for the teams' venues, focusing on venue readiness, security best practices and game operational needs, and will work closely with venue managers to ensure successful game day execution. Importantly, Brown will be responsible for working effectively with federal, state, and local law entities to ensure the security of the XFL's venues, fans, players, staff and infrastructure

Brown brings over 30 years of security, stadium operations and crowd management experience to the XFL. Prior to joining the League, Brown spent eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns where he was responsible for day-to-day operations at FirstEnergy Stadium while also ensuring compliance with relevant guidelines and best practices, including NFL Fan Conduct, NFL Stadium Security and DHS Safety Act Certification. Before that, Brown spent 19+ years managing the in-house crowd management company owned and operated by the Chicago White Sox and United Center Joint Venture where he oversaw all guest services, crowd management and event security operations for over 300 annual events held at US Cellular Field (now Guaranteed Rate Field) and the United Center. Brown received a bachelor's degree in Law Enforcement Administration from Western Illinois University.

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

