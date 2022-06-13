Zhongchao Inc. Announces its MDMOOC Platform Launched Disease Prevention and Distribution Quality Management Course

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an internet technology company offering healthcare professionals the online healthcare information, professional training and educational services platform and patient management service, today announced its MDMOOC platform launched online training course (the "Course") titled "Disease Prevention and Distribution Quality Management," to staffs (the "Staffs") in various departments for diseases control and prevention, in order to improve their skillsets and efficiency in vaccination management as well as diseases control and prevention.

The Course was launched in April 2022 and is expected to provide trainings for up to 20,000 people. The targeted Staffs include Staffs from, among others, front-line clinics, communities, medical and administrative departments. Participants can access the Course through MDMOOC's website, the Company's WeChat public account, and the Company's WeChat mini program platform.

Speakers of the Course include representatives and experts in disease control, public health and medical science from Luzhou, Qingdao, Nanchong, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Suzhou, and some well-known industry experts:

Lingsheng Cao, the head of the National Immunization Planning Information Technology Working Group;

Shicheng Guo , a member of the Field Epidemiology Group of the Public Health Branch of the Chinese Medical Association;

Wenzhou Yu , a director of the Immunization Service Office of the National Center for Immunization Planning, and the chairman of the Special Committee on Immunization Service Guidance and Evaluation of the China Vaccine Industry Association; and

Qin Tan , a member of the Vaccine Supply Assurance Branch of the China Vaccine Industry Association.

Since 2020, the Company has closely followed the policies and guidance regarding pandemic control and prevention issued by WHO and Chinese government and has launched related courses timely through its MDMOOC platform for medical professionals, regarding topics including but not limited to respiratory, emergency, mother-infant, psychological counselling, and other topics in the context of the epidemic. The Company will continue its efforts and commitments in providing state-of-the-art courses and trainings for medical workers and the general public in a timely manner.

