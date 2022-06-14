AKYN Hospitality Group & Marriott International Sign Agreement To Manage and Operate Courtyard by Marriott Quy Nhon

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKYN Hospitality Group has officially announced the agreement signing with Marriott International to bring Courtyard by Marriott brand to Quy Nhon, an up-and-coming coastal destination in south-central Vietnam. Scheduled to open in early 2025, Courtyard by Marriott Quy Nhon, developed by AKYN Hospitality Group, promises to bring a high-class experience with international standards for locals, domestic and foreign tourists.

Ms. Tiffany Nguyen Thi Minh Thu, CEO of AKYN Hospitality Group and Mr. Gautam Bhandari, Regional Vice President, Hotel Development, Asia Pacific, Marriott International (PRNewswire)

Accentuating contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality, Courtyard by Marriott Quy Nhon features 362 guestrooms and suites with breathtaking, unobstructed ocean views. The hotel offers three contemporary dining outlets, including an all-day-dining restaurant, a café, and a lobby lounge.

Additional design plans call for a 25-meter outdoor pool, fitness center, a spa featuring private treatment rooms, a sauna, steam rooms and outdoor kids play area. Other facilities include 756 square meters of flexible function space, including a large ballroom and four breakout rooms ideal for every occasion.

For business executives, The Residence is a highly flexible area featuring working zones, intimate meeting rooms, seating clusters and personal booths, accompanied by printing stations and a F&B counter.

"We are pleased to work with AKYN Hospitality Group, an avant-garde, dynamic hospitality group with an international mindset and local cultural wisdom," said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International. "Courtyard by Marriott is the perfect fit for Quy Nhon, an emerging market with strong potential. This hotel represents a major milestone in the advancement of our expansion strategy in Vietnam."

"We are proud to introduce the well-known Courtyard by Marriott brand to Binh Dinh province where we fully expect to become an important business and leisure hub in the years to come," added Tiffany Nguyen Thi Minh Thu, CEO of AKYN Hospitality Group.

Besides Courtyard by Marriott Quy Nhon, AKYN Hospitality Group is also cooperating with Marriott International in several projects including The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa) which will open in late 2022, a five-star hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and a resort in Phuoc Hai (Ba Ria-Vung Tau). "For the long-term strategy, AKYN orientates to develop high-class brands including hotels and resorts managed by global hospitality management groups and our own new reputed bespoke brand to add value to the personalized service and care offered throughout Da Lat and Ho Tram's properties. With good will, clear ambitions and strong commitment, I look forward to taking next steps towards our vision of unlocking new opportunities and delivering true hospitality to Vietnamese and global tourism industry," added Ms. Thu.

After the signing ceremony, AKYN Hospitality Group had its ground-breaking ceremony for Courtyard by Marriott Quy Nhon project on June 6, 2022 in Quy Nhon city.

About AKYN Hospitality Group

AKYN is an avant-garde, dynamic hospitality group with an international mindset and local cultural wisdom. The Secret Côn Đảo, which opened in August 2020, is the first hotel established and managed by AKYN Hospitality Group. AKYN orientates to develop a compelling portfolio of uniquely designed, distinctive brands to target different segments at attractive destinations in Vietnam such as Con Dao, Hoi An, Quy Nhon, Cam Ranh, Phuoc Hai, Ho Tram and Ho Chi Minh City. Projects are being employed including hotels and resorts managed by global hospitality management groups and a new reputed bespoke brand established and operated directly by AKYN Hospitality Group.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKYN HOSPITALITY GROUP