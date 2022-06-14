N2 Packaging Systems Joins Sustainable Cannabis Coalition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- N2 Packaging Systems, LLC ("N2 Packaging" or "N2"), a sustainable packaging company which uses innovative engineering and proprietary packaging technologies to protect and preserve CBD and cannabis products, is proud to announce that it has joined the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition (SCC). Joining the SCC serves as the latest development for N2 as it continues to fulfill its mission as a leader in sustainable packaging for the cannabis industry with a goal of becoming a plastic-free packaging supplier by year-end 2023.

"Sustainability is a core principle of our company since its inception and we try to infuse that into everything we do as a leading cannabis packaging innovator," said Thom Brodeur, CEO of N2 Packaging. "We are proud to join the other members of the SCC, and look forward to working with them to support the cannabis industry's objectives around reducing waste, reducing carbon footprint, and processing and packaging in more eco-friendly ways."

Launched in 2021, the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition is a group of cannabis industry leaders that work together to improve and promote sustainability across all verticals of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution. N2 joins other esteemed members of the coalition including GMP Collective, Culta, Valiant, Trulieve, CohnReznick, and 365 Cannabis, and will use its platform to encourage its customers to join them in prioritizing sustainability in 2022 and beyond.

With sustainability and eco-friendly practices at the cornerstone of its ethos, N2 Packaging meets the evolving needs of today's cultivators and consumers who are dedicated to a greener future. N2 offers the most environmentally-friendly packaging solutions serving the cannabis industry and ensures that all of its raw materials are sourced and made from recycled, repurposed or renewable materials and composites. In addition, the company is laser focused on completely eliminating the use of plastics in cannabis packaging by 50% over the next ten years. Over the course of the pandemic, N2 also made a critical decision to move its manufacturing operations back to North America from China, in an effort to further reduce its carbon footprint by 75%, and to guarantee domestic supply of packaging needs for its customers.

N2 is also a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a membership-based organization that believes in the power of the industry to make packaging more sustainable. The organization brings together leading sustainable packaging stakeholders to catalyze actionable improvements to packaging systems and lend an authoritative voice on issues related to packaging sustainability.

"We are thankful to have ethical and sustainable-minded cannabis companies like N2 join our organization because they understand that now is the time to take actionable steps to protect our planet for the future generations to come," said Shawn Cooney, co-founder of the Sustainable Cannabis Coalition. "As the cannabis industry continues to mature and legalization efforts gain momentum across the nation, companies that recognize the importance of sustainability and make responsible decisions when it comes to their operations, will lead the industry."

About N2 Packaging Systems, LLC

N2 Packaging Systems is an Arizona-based sustainable packaging company that offers innovative packaging solutions for various industries, including the legal cannabis industry. N2's proprietary process is cornerstone to their mission of collaborating with licensed, reputable businesses to provide a packaging solution that consistently delivers high quality products through a compliant, sustainable process. N2's emphasis on quality control, product preservation and compliance provide a superior packaging option that meets the needs of cultivators, distributors, regulators and consumers. N2 Packaging currently operates in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

