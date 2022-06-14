Volt Active Data Sees Explosive Growth

Proven Data Platform Capitalizes on Need for Real-Time Data and Contextual Decisioning

BEDFORD, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the leading enterprise-grade data platform built to enable fast-data decisioning, today announced exceptional growth in business driven by expansion in key accounts and the acquisition of new customers leveraging Volt technology to take full advantage of the 5G and fast-data world.

Volt has seen a more than 100 percent revenue increase over the past 12 months, with major customers such as Amdocs and Dream11 significantly expanding their use of Volt's platform to support their own growth through the development of new applications. Volt technology now touches the lives of more than 2 billion people worldwide each day.

"We have encountered even greater momentum in the first half of 2022," said Volt CEO David Flower. "Associated in large part to the huge opportunities that the convergence of disruptive technologies such as 5G, edge, and IoT presents to companies with the right technology in place, we've experienced impressive business growth. This continued momentum is supported by an exceptional and consistent 96 percent retention rate, which proves the value that our customers achieve with our technology."

Among the highlights. Dream Sports' Dream11, the world's largest fantasy sports app with more than 130 million active users, tapped Volt to support the IPL 2022 season . Volt has also made a number of key new hires, the most recent being a new Head of Global Alliances to accelerate the company's expanding global partnerships.

"We are writing the next chapter of our journey," Flower said. "We're growing at record pace and it's no surprise because our technology was designed precisely for this moment… when the convergence of 5G, IoT, and edge computing are placing massive real-time demands on companies and their technology environments."

Volt Active Data empowers enterprise-grade applications to ingest, process, and act on data in single-digit milliseconds to tap into new revenue streams and prevent revenue loss. With industry-leading customers in telecommunications, finance, gaming, and many other verticals, The VoltDB Data Platform is uniquely positioned to be the go-to technology for any company seeking to take full advantage of 5G, IoT, and whatever comes next.

