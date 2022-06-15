COSTEP Expands Data Capabilities and Global Rapport

MISSION, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic global connections and a diligent workforce make Rio South Texas an attractive location for both domestic and international investors. Unfortunately, comprehensive regional economic data sets, which reflect this reality in a format that is actionable to many investors, are hard to come by. Critical information and statistics are currently fragmented across various sources. To alleviate this challenge, the Council for South Texas Economic Progress (COSTEP) has created the role of economic development analyst, which Bill Beeson has filled as of June 1st, 2022.

Bill cultivated his foundation in economic development at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Serving in the organization's International Engagement Department not only helped Bill obtain an extensive understanding of economic data analysis, but also taught him how to promote investment opportunities to international prospects. In addition to economic development fundamentals, Bill has an impressive international background. Having studied and lived in China, Japan and Hong Kong, he is highly proficient in both Mandarin Chinese and Japanese.

As part of his career, Bill combined his knowledge of economic development and his Asian experience when writing for The China Guys: an online publication focused on analyzing opportunities and emerging industry trends in China. "In joining COSTEP, I am interested in leveraging my skill sets in analytics, languages, and investor relations for the benefit of the organization and look forward to creating a positive real-world impact in the Rio South Texas region," commented Bill Beeson.

COSTEP is taking on the leadership role in regional economic development for Rio South Texas. Investor focused data solutions, and COSTEP staff's capability to interact with global prospects in six different languages (English, Spanish, German, Polish, Mandarin Chinese and Japanese), puts COSTEP in a position to lead Rio South Texas into a new era of investment attraction.

The Council for South Texas Economic Progress (COSTEP) is an organization that is focused on advancing regional prosperity through the addition of a strategic framework for economic development. If you want more information, visit our website www.costep.org today or follow us on social media @COSTEP.

