Policygenius Named to the 2022 CB Insights Insurtech 50 List of Most Innovative Insurtech Startups

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Policygenius was named to the first annual CB Insights Insurtech 50 , which showcases the 50 most promising private insurtech companies across the globe.

Policygenius, which is one of the largest term life insurance broker platforms in the United States, was recognized in the life and annuities category. Since its founding in 2014, Policygenius has built integrations with the largest and most trusted insurance carriers in the industry and developed proprietary technology for quoting, underwriting, and fulfillment. Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of Policygenius Pro, which brings the power of the Policygenius life insurance platform — including leading-edge software, expansive carrier shelf, and award-winning operations — to B2B distribution partners.

"We are extremely proud of the tech stack we have built to deliver the best insurance to our customers, and are excited to now utilize it for our B2B service," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "This recognition from CB Insights is a testament to our team's dedication to deliver on our mission to help people protect their family, property, and finances with confidence."

Using the CB Insights platform , the research team picked these 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 2,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants. This year's winners represent ten different countries across the globe, with 31 of them headquartered in the U.S.

"The companies in our inaugural Insurtech 50 have built and harnessed new technologies to improve all aspects of the insurance value chain, from customer acquisition to underwriting and claims for a variety of different insurance products," Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit, said. "Together they are accelerating innovation across an industry that directly impacts human health and well-being."

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $160 billion in coverage.

