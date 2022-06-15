Venterra Realty Named One of the Best Workplaces in Texas By The Great Place to Work® Institute For Fifth Year in a Row

Venterra Realty has ranked #22 for the regional recognition honoring the 2022 Best Workplaces in Texas, a Great Place to Work® Institute Award

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on an analysis of over 1 million employee survey responses, Venterra Realty has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas, for a fifth year in a row, ranking #22 in the small and medium companies category. This selective list relies on employee satisfaction surveys from Texas employees working at companies with less than 1,000 employees.

Best Workplaces in Texas rankings are determined by employee feedback from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. Great Place to Work selected organizations on the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback and only Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations headquartered in Texas were considered.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience regardless of race, gender, age, disability status, or role in the company.

Venterra's most recent survey results showed that 92% of its team members feel the company is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based organization. And, for the sixth year in a row, Venterra's survey results were strong enough for them to gain "Certified" status and rank on Great Place to Work's selective "Best Workplaces" list, as published by FORTUNE.

"Nurturing a positive work environment for our colleagues is a top priority of ours at Venterra," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "While this recognition is specific to Texas, in our minds our success is not limited to one region as we are a team-first company, and all colleagues contribute to our ability to provide extraordinary service to those who choose Venterra."

"Our team members are a passionate, motivated and dedicated group of colleagues," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "Venterra offices and communities are staffed with individuals who are constantly finding ways to positively impact the lives of others. We credit the ongoing focus of creating a company culture based around genuine care for customers and colleagues alike for Venterra's workplace being regularly recognized by organizations like Great Place to Work®."

Past survey results have led The Great Place to Work® Institute and FORTUNE to recognize Venterra for creating a great workplace for women, Millennials, and individuals from diverse backgrounds. Explore Venterra's Great Place to Work page for a full list of past recognitions and to learn more about their team member feedback.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Global Recognition, Research & Strategic Partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

Venterra will be launching its 2022 team member survey later this month. As they have in past years, the company will utilize the information gathered in the survey to identify opportunities to further improve their employee experience.

About Venterra Realty

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 66 communities and more than 19,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 13,000 pets. The organization has completed $7.2 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Venterra Realty Media Contact:

About the Best Workplaces in Texas ™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Texas by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in Texas to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

